The Walpole developer who wants to put a 76-unit apartment building in Swanzey is now suing the Zoning Board of Adjustment after it rejected his request for a rehearing of a special exemption.
Jack Franks, president and CEO of Avanru Development Group, said the board is at fault, in part, for listening to a group of what he called “activist” residents instead of following the law.
“At some point the developers (in New Hampshire) will need to take a hard line against these municipalities and these activist groups,” Franks said. “I’m just the guy to take them on.”
Joely Fanning, a North Swanzey resident who wrote letters to the zoning board opposing the project and collected signatures for a protest petition, said the opposition to Avanru’s project stems from the facts and not a particular anti-development bias.
“We’re not activists in any way, we just felt strongly about it,” Fanning said.
Fanning said people who live in the neighborhood around the airport are concerned about adding traffic to an already busy roadway on Old Homestead Highway.
“We live here and we’re all neighbors,” Fanning said. “It’s just so foreign to have something of that magnitude on a lot so small.”
Matthew Bachler, Swanzey’s director of Planning & Economic Development, did not respond to a request for comment, nor did Adam Mulhearn, who chaired the board for the Avanru meetings.
Avanru initially wanted to put a 99-unit complex on the 2½ acre site adjacent to the Keene Dillant-Hopkins Airport. The number was later brought down to 76, according to town records. Franks has said the original, larger plan would have required more parking than could be fit on the property.
The project was targeted to be affordable housing for people age 62 or older. The complex would have had a 21,000-square-foot footprint at the site. Franks’ company recently completed an affordable housing project in Walpole, and he said with vacancies in New Hampshire at less than one percent, his type of project is necessary.
“A vocal minority is pushing hard to stop affordable projects that are so desperately needed,” Franks said.
Fanning denies there is any effort to stop affordable housing, or senior housing.
“That’s so far from the truth,” Fanning said. “That is not at all what we were against. It’s a very busy street with no place to walk.”
Avanru’s lawsuit is filed in the Cheshire Superior Court in Keene, and the town has yet to file a formal response.