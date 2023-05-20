MLB: Boston Red Sox at San Diego Padres

Boston’s Rafael Devers flips his bat after hitting his second home run on Friday night in San Diego.

 USA TODAY SPORTS

SAN DIEGO — “Hope he don’t hit no homers.”

That was Xander Bogaerts‘s lighthearted response to a pregame question about facing his longtime teammate, close friend, and de facto little brother, Rafael Devers, for the first time since Bogaerts opted out of his Red Sox contract and signed with the San Diego Padres during the offseason.