New Jersey Devils forward Timo Meier signed an eight-year, $70.4 million contract extension on Wednesday.
The contract was front-loaded, with Meier receiving $12 million in 2023-24, $11.1 million the following season and $10.75 million in 2025-26. Meier was scheduled to become a restricted free agent on Saturday.
“We were excited to acquire Timo at the deadline, but it’s an even greater feeling knowing that he’ll be here for the next eight seasons,” Devils general manager Tom Fitzgerald said.
“Timo’s unique blend of style of play, goal-scoring ability, and physical presence will prove valuable for us. In talking with him, Timo realized, and I always believed, that this is the right place for him as a player and a person. We’ve locked up another piece of our young core that is looking to take that next step together for greater success.”
Meier, 26, was acquired by the Devils from the San Jose Sharks in a blockbuster deal in February. The Switzerland native totaled 66 points (career-high 40 goals, 26 assists) in 78 combined games with the clubs while playing in the final season of a four-year, $24 million contract.
A three-time 30-goal scorer, Meier has totaled 330 points (163 goals, 167 assists) in 472 career games with the Sharks and Devils. He was selected by San Jose with the ninth overall pick in the 2015 NHL draft.
Golden Knights re-sign BarbashevThe Vegas Golden Knights re-signed forward Ivan Barbashev to a five-year contract worth $25 million on Wednesday.
The Knights acquired Barbashev from St. Louis at the trade deadline. He tallied 16 points (six goals, 10 assists) in 23 games with the Knights for the duration of the regular season. He posted 18 points (seven goals, 11 assists) in the playoffs, helping Vegas to its first Stanley Cup.
Barbashev, 27, was set to become an unrestricted free agent.
Vegas sends Reilly Smith to Pittsburgh
The Golden Knights traded forward Reilly Smith to Pittsburgh in exchange for a third-round pick in the 2024 draft on Wednesday.
Smith, 32, helped the Golden Knights to their first Stanley Cup, scoring four goals with 10 assists in 22 playoff games, including three points in the final against Florida. He tallied 56 points (26 goals, 30 assists) in 78 games during the regular season.
Smith was an original member of the expansion Golden Knights and just completed his sixth season in Vegas.
The draft pick coming from Pittsburgh originally belonged to Vegas. The Knights sent it to the Penguins in March in the Teddy Blueger trade.
Smith has 473 points (200 goals, 273 assists) in 764 career games with four teams, beginning with Dallas from 2011-13. The Sharks drafted him in the third round of the 2009 draft.
Flames trade Toffoli for Sharangovich
The Calgary Flames signed Yegor Sharangovich to a two-year, $6.2 million contract extension on Wednesday, one day after the center was acquired from the New Jersey Devils as part of the Tyler Toffoli trade.
The Flames also secured a third-round pick in Wednesday’s draft in the trade involving Sharangovich, who was set to become a restricted free agent on Saturday.
“I’m really excited to be part of Calgary for two more years,” Sharangovich said. “It’s a really big chance to step up in my career and play better than my last couple years. I’m really excited and can’t wait to meet all the players and I can’t wait for the start of the season and to start playing in Calgary.”
Sharangovich, 25, recorded 30 points (13 goals, 17 assists) in 75 games last season.
He has totaled 106 points (53 goals, 53 assists) in 205 career games since being selected by the Devils in the fifth round of the 2018 NHL Draft.
Toffoli is a former Manchester Monarch (AHL).
Avalanche get Colton from Lightning
The Colorado Avalanche acquired forward Ross Colton from the Tampa Bay Lightning in exchange for a second-round pick in Wednesday night’s draft.
The Lightning receive the 37th overall pick, part of the package that Colorado acquired in Tuesday’s trade that sent forward Alex New-hook to the Montreal Canadiens.
Colton, 26, tallied 32 points (16 goals, 16 assists) in 81 games with Tampa Bay in 2022-23. He has 83 points (47 goals, 36 assists) in 190 games since the Lightning selected him in the fourth round of the 2016 NHL Draft.
Colton won the 2021 Stanley Cup with Tampa Bay, scoring the game-winning goal in the Game 5 clincher against the Canadiens.
Goalie Blackwood goes to Sharks
The San Jose Sharks acquired goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood from the New Jersey Devils in exchange for a sixth-round pick in the 2023 NHL Draft.
Injuries have plagued Blackwood throughout his career thus far, resulting in less playing time for him and more opportunities for others.
Vitek Vanecek, 27, made the most of the opportunity with New Jersey during the regular season in 2022-23, posting a 33-11-4 record with three shutouts, a 2.45 goals-against average and a .911 save percentage.
Akira Schmid, 23, received the majority of work for the Devils in the postseason, however.
Blackwood, 26, w