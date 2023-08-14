The state’s public health department is warning consumers not to eat “Soft Serve On the Go” ice cream cups because of a nationwide outbreak of listeriosis, which has been linked to the product in Pennsylvania.

The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services, based on an ongoing investigation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Preventions, is advising Granite State consumers and retailers to get rid of the food item sold at stores in New Hampshire, and produced by Real Kosher Ice Cream of Brooklyn, New York.