Dick Groat, a sure-handed shortstop in baseball and a quick-footed guard in basketball, who was among the few to play both sports professionally but stayed on the diamond to win two World Series and a place in box score annals for fielding the final out in the New York Giants last game at the storied Polo Grounds, died April 27 at a Pittsburgh hospital. He was 92.
A statement by Mr. Groat’s family said he died of complications following a stroke.
Mr. Groat was a two-sport prospect at Duke University in the early 1950s and thought he could make a career in both, signing with his hometown Pittsburgh Pirates in 1952 and then playing part of the 1952-1953 season with the NBA’s Fort Wayne Pistons.
When Mr. Groat returned in 1955 after military service, the Pirates general manager, Branch Rickey, demanded he make a choice. Rickey didn’t want to risk a player getting injured in another sport.
Mr. Groat had more natural talent for basketball, but picked baseball because the money was better. And his father, a lifelong Pirates fan, was not so keen on basketball.
“Baseball was always like work for me,” Mr. Groat said in a 2014 interview. “Basketball was the sport that I loved, but it was baseball where I knew I would make a living.”
What Mr. Groat did possess was a superb glove at shortstop and unflappable reliability at the plate, a line-drive hitter that could spray the ball anywhere in the field. It was almost a given that a runner on first would try to steal second when Mr. Groat was up. He had an uncanny ability to find a gap with the runner in motion.
There wasn’t much home-run punch in his swing, once going 520 at-bats without a home run and hitting a total of 39 homers over 14 seasons with the Pirates, St. Louis Cardinals, Philadelphia Phillies and San Francisco Giants. Mr. Groat made up for it by finding his way on base any way he could. He walked more than he struck out in six seasons.
“I was intimidated,” he recalled of his first at-bat for Pittsburgh in a regular season game. “I never felt that way in basketball because I was much better at it, so this was kind of new.”
Mr. Groat, who played in eight all-star games, teamed up with Pittsburgh second baseman Bill Mazeroski for one of the most efficient double play combinations in baseball history. In 1960, Mr. Groat won the National League most valuable player award as the Pirates took their first World Series victory in 35 years.
In the deciding Game 7 against the New York Yankees, the Pirates were down 7-4 in the bottom of the eighth at Pittsburgh’s Forbes Field. A bizarre hop on potential double play ball smacked Yankees’ shortstop Tony Kubek in the throat. Pirates had runners at first and second. Mr. Groat was up, and drew the count to 1-1.
Mr. Groat, recovering from a fractured wrist a month earlier, drilled a groundball into left field for an RBI, the first in a five-run rally that would put the Pirates up 9-7. The Yankees tied the game at 9 and then, in the bottom of the ninth, Mazeroski got hold of a fastball from Ralph Terry.
“Here’s a swing and a high flyball going deep to left, this may do it!,” said NBC radio’s Chuck Thompson. “Back to the wall goes Berra, it is . . . over the fence, home run, the Pirates win!”
After the 1962 season, Mr. Groat was traded to St. Louis. The move left Mr. Groat so embittered that he refused to appear at old-timer events with the Pirates until a 1990 reunion of the World Series team.
The 1963 season with St. Louis turned out to be Mr. Groat’s best when he had a .319 batting average and came in second to Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Sandy Koufax in the National League’s MVP voting.
The next year, Mr. Groat was again playing against the Yankees in the World Series. In Game 4, with New York up two games to one, the Yankees’ Mickey Mantle was on second with his team leading 3-0. Mr. Groat started joking with Mantle and somehow lured him to take a few extra steps off base. Mr. Groat called it the “daylight play,” as in finding some space between the runner and the bag.
