Dick Groat, a sure-handed shortstop in baseball and a quick-footed guard in basketball, who was among the few to play both sports professionally but stayed on the diamond to win two World Series and a place in box score annals for fielding the final out in the New York Giants last game at the storied Polo Grounds, died April 27 at a Pittsburgh hospital. He was 92.

A statement by Mr. Groat’s family said he died of complications following a stroke.