THE BBC DOCUMENTARY series “Rise of the Nazis: Dictators at War” (9 p.m., PBS, TV-PG, check local listings) enters its second season. In the years 1940 and 1941, Adolf Hitler’s Germany seemed all but invincible. Having conquered France in a matter of weeks, German forces seemed to be massing for an invasion of Britain.
But was this cross-channel threat a real strategy, or merely a ruse to fool fellow dictator Joseph Stalin into believing that Germany’s plans still involved only Western Europe? Hitler’s intentions became brutally clear in June 1941, when Hitler renounced his pact with Stalin and invaded the USSR.
“Dictators” offers a study of the mentality of absolute rulers. Stalin’s ruthless gutting of the Red Army high command in the 1930s would reap grim dividends as Hitler’s forces approached Moscow. But in the end, it was Hitler who would display a dictator’s blindness as he disregarded facts on the ground and all his military experts in his battle with Stalin, a conflict that would ultimately result in Germany’s destruction and division as well as Hitler’s death.
“Dictators” recalls the massive scale of the cataclysmic war between Germany and the USSR. While Hollywood puts American efforts at the center of World War II in Europe, the vast majority of the fighting and dying was on the Eastern Front.
The filmmakers make the case that dictators ultimately fail because they can disregard the facts and nobody can tell them “no.” Russia’s Vladimir Putin’s recent Ukraine invasion and his disregard of military intelligence make this season of “Dictators” timely, to say the least.
To underscore that point, “Frontline” (10 p.m., PBS, r, check local listings) repeats “Putin’s Road to War.”
The lessons of Hitler, Stalin and now Putin certainly demonstrate how absolute power can result in absolute disasters, but strategic blindness is hardly unique to despots. It’s worth recalling Defense Secretary Donald Rumsfeld’s arrogant disregard for intelligence when he advocated invading Iraq in 2003.
• A class trip to the zoo is the setting for the season finale of “Abbott Elementary” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-PG), the most charming new network comedy of the year, as well as a bona fide hit.
• Britbox begins streaming “Why Didn’t They Ask Evans?” an adaptation of a 1934 Agatha Christie detective novel written and directed by Hugh Laurie (“House”).
Young golfer Bobby Jones (Will Poulter, “Dopesick”) is distracted from his game when he finds a body at the bottom of a cliff. He scrambles to help, only to hear the victim’s last words, which provide the story’s title. He also discovers a woman’s photograph in the dead man’s pocket.
With only these two clues to pursue, Jones teams up with witty socialite Lady Frances “Frankie” Derwent (Lucy Boynton, “Bohemian Rhapsody”) to pursue a mystery that takes them to places and encounters both squalid and refined.
As you can imagine, Laurie makes the most of Christie’s clever dialogue, but “Evans” would probably have worked better as a movie than a miniseries.
Other highlights
• A couple returns from vacation only to find danger on “FBI” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14).
• “CMT Campfire Sessions” (8 p.m., CMT, TV-PG) features Little Big Town.
• Gambling can be murder on “FBI: International” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-14).
• Kate and Toby go through changes on “This Is Us” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-PG).
• “Creative” projects run amok and questionable personal choices result in “Unsellable Houses” (9 p.m., HGTV) only expert hosts can unload.
• Three generations embark on a road trip on “black-ish” (9:30 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).
• Teen angst knows no borders on “FBI: Most Wanted” (10 p.m., CBS, TV-14).
Cult choice
Haley Joel Osment stars as a sentient robot developing human emotions in the 2001 fantasy “A.I. Artificial Intelligence” (8:30 p.m., Starz), a film begun by Stanley Kubrick, who died in 1999, and completed by director Steven Spielberg.
Series notes
Dwayne needs a mentor on “Young Rock” (8 p.m., NBC, TV-14) ... A pharmacist overprescribes on “The Resident” (8 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... Gavel-to-gavel coverage on “Judge Steve Harvey” (8 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) ... Turning the Inverse Society inside out on “Superman & Lois” (8 p.m., CW, r, TV-PG) ... Neil is keen to show off his negotiating skills on “Mr. Mayor” (8:30 p.m., NBC, TV-PG).
Jennie Garth appears on “Name That Tune” (9 p.m., Fox, TV-PG) ... Zumbado to the rescue on “Naomi” (9 p.m., CW, TV-PG) ... “To Tell the Truth” (10 p.m., ABC, TV-14)
Late night
Molly Shannon and Rep. Cori Bush are booked on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” (11:35 p.m., CBS) ... Jimmy Fallon welcomes Amy Schumer, Denis Villeneuve and Christina Tosi on “The Tonight Show” (11:35 p.m., NBC, r).