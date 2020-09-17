Catholic schools in New Hampshire, which rejected remote learning this fall in favor of classroom-based instruction, swelled by nearly 500 students this year, the Diocese of Manchester reported Thursday.
From July 1 through Sept. 1, 487 new students enrolled in the 18 Catholic schools, for a total of 3,427 enrolled students statewide, the diocese said. As of opening day, about another 190 students were on waiting lists.
In July, the Catholic Schools Office announced an incentive program for newly enrolled students. Students from grades 1-8 transferring from non-Catholic schools during the eight-week campaign received a $1,000 grant toward tuition the first year and will receive $500 the second year. Students in grades 9-12 transferring from a non-Catholic school received a $2,000 grant toward tuition the first year and will receive $1,000 the second year.
Although the incentive program has ended, schools are still offering financial assistance to families that qualify, the diocese said.
“We are thrilled that we were able, through the Transfer Incentive Program and full return to the classroom, to welcome almost 500 new students into the beauty and excellence of Catholic education. This is a testament to what so many New Hampshire families are looking for,” said Alison L. Mueller, director of marketing, enrollment, and development for Catholic schools, in a statement.
“Although many schools have active wait lists, there are still openings available in particular grades and schools, so if a family is looking to make a change it’s best they contact their local Catholic school for availability.”
For more information visit www.catholicschoolsnh.org.