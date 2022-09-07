HOW MANY MOVIES and other tales of adventure have begun with characters, mostly men, seated around overstuffed leather chairs in a cozy club, hatching schemes to travel further and faster than anyone before? Unless I’m very wrong, “Around the World in 80 Days” begins in just that fashion.
There is such a place. Located on Manhattan’s Upper West Side, with a tradition dating back more than a century, the Explorers Club has a membership list that all but defines 20th-century adventure. Its members have been the first to reach the North Pole (Robert E. Peary) and South Pole (Roald Amundsen), Mount Everest (Edmund Hillary) and the surface of the Moon (Neil Armstrong).
Hosted by Josh Gates, “Tales From the Explorers Club” (9 p.m., Discovery) celebrates these and other adventures with period footage and cinematic reenactments. Gates also gets to hobnob with contemporary club members and Explorers Club staff, who show off really cool stuff belonging to adventurers who risked life and limb to push the boundaries of human exploration.
I’ve actually been to the Explorers Club — for a TV promotional event, of all things. It more than lives up to its reputation. It’s an immersive throwback to the 19th century. You half expect to meet Teddy Roosevelt coming out of the men’s room.
• There’s nothing more upsetting than a truly shocking movie scene, and nothing more comforting than a list. Shudder, the streaming service for horror fans, puts the two together in an addictive and entertaining fashion with the eight-episode popcorn thriller “The 101 Scariest Horror Movie Moments of All Time.” The first helping streams today, with subsequent editions landing on a weekly basis.
“Scariest” is long and comprehensive enough to be somewhat encyclopedic, and a great cheat sheet for those not completely steeped in the genre. Classics and franchises, from “Psycho” and “Carrie” and “Nightmare on Elm Street” are included, along with more recent fare, such as “It Follows,” an innovative indie shocker.
This series is also a showcase for horror talent, from performers to writers and directors. There is no single authoritative host or voice. Each film is discussed and appreciated by the folks who have made other horror movies. The series transcends mere fandom with informed consideration by those who know what they’re talking about, having toiled with the nuts and bolts of horror and having studied past masters with an eye toward pushing the envelope of screen terror.
• A young couple’s doomed and obsessive relationship creates a toxic cloud around their circle of friends in the 10-part limited series “Tell Me Lies,” streaming on Hulu. They’re young, sexy and utterly without wit or anything interesting to discuss besides themselves. We’ve all known people like this: utterly boring to those outside of their small circle of friends.
• Nicole Kidman and Will Ferrell star in the 2005 adaptation of the beloved 1960s sitcom “Bewitched” (7:10 p.m., Starz), written and directed by Nora Ephron. While Kidman’s character is supposed to be a real witch and not Elizabeth Montgomery, it’s interesting to think that, with “Being the Ricardos,” the Australian actress has channeled two American TV icons. Can “Rhoda” be next?
• Two acts move into the final round of “America’s Got Talent” (8 p.m., NBC, TV-PG).
• On four episodes of “Abbott Elementary” (ABC, r, TV-PG): One step beyond (8 p.m.); Ava’s inside job (8:30 p.m.); an online distraction (9 p.m.); an edict from the Board (9:30 p.m.).
• A walk down the aisle on “Chicago Fire” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-14).
• “Jay Leno’s Garage” (10 p.m., CNBC) enters its seventh season with a visit with Brie Larson and her brand new 2023 Nissan Z.
The children and grandchildren of a recently deceased woman scramble to get out of the tainted gene pool in the 2018 shocker “Hereditary” (8 p.m., TMCX).
“Big Brother” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14) ... “MasterChef” (8 p.m., Fox, TV-PG) ... Black crepe in Blue Valley on “DC’s Stargirl” (8 p.m., CW, TV-14) ...
“The Challenge: USA” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... Rockets’ red glare on “S.W.A.T.” (10 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14) ... A race to rescue Burgess on “Chicago P.D.” (10 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14) ... Contestants compete on “Press Your Luck” (10 p.m., ABC, TV-14).
Gayle King, Tony Dokoupil, Nate Burleson and Betty Gilpin are booked on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” (11:35 p.m., CBS) ... Jimmy Fallon welcomes Susan Sarandon, Julio Torres and FLETCHER on “The Tonight Show” (11:35 p.m., NBC) ... Danny DeVito and Tegan and Sara are scheduled to visit “Late Night With Seth Meyers” (12:35 a.m., NBC).
As the war in Ukraine lurches toward the 200-day mark, Russia is turning to global pariah state North Korea to purchase Soviet-era weapons, according to U.S. officials and a newly declassified intelligence report.
NEW YORK - Steve Bannon is expected to surrender to state prosecutors on Thursday to face a new criminal indictment, people familiar with the matter said, weeks after he was convicted of contempt of Congress and nearly two years after he received a federal pardon from President Donald Trump …
Former secretary of state Hillary Clinton said Tuesday that the "right is trying to make this about me again," as Republicans increasingly make comparisons between how she was not charged in a 2016 FBI investigation into her use of a private email server and the ongoing probe into former pre…
Geoff Diehl, a former state representative endorsed for the corner office by former President Donald Trump, won the Republican primary contest for Massachusetts governor Tuesday evening over Chris Doughty, a political novice and Wrentham business owner.