HOW MANY MOVIES and other tales of adventure have begun with characters, mostly men, seated around overstuffed leather chairs in a cozy club, hatching schemes to travel further and faster than anyone before? Unless I’m very wrong, “Around the World in 80 Days” begins in just that fashion.

There is such a place. Located on Manhattan’s Upper West Side, with a tradition dating back more than a century, the Explorers Club has a membership list that all but defines 20th-century adventure. Its members have been the first to reach the North Pole (Robert E. Peary) and South Pole (Roald Amundsen), Mount Everest (Edmund Hillary) and the surface of the Moon (Neil Armstrong).