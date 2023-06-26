NOURISH

Dish up red, white and blue with this savory fruit salad.

 Photo for The Washington Post by Tom McCorkle

If you want to bring some fresh July Fourth spirit to next week’s festivities without trying too hard, this recipe has you covered. It dishes up bold red, white and blue fanfare with no fuss at all.

A glorious combination of sweet seasonal fruit — diced watermelon and blueberries — it’s made all the more mouthwatering when paired with contrasting cubes of briny feta cheese.