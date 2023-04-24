Walt Disney Co. began letting go thousands of employees on Monday in the entertainment giant’s ongoing push to cut about 7,000 jobs this year.
This is the second of what’s expected to be three rounds of cuts, Disney said in a statement. The first reductions to Disney’s 220,000-person workforce came in March. This round, which will last through Thursday, should bring the total positions eliminated to around 4,000, the company said.
Disney’s latest job reductions, which Bloomberg reported last week, are part of Chief Executive Officer Bob Iger’s ambition to save $5.5 billion in annual costs. The company is seeking to pare its commitment to general entertainment and prioritize franchises and well-recognized brands. Disney Entertainment, which houses the company’s non-sports related film and TV businesses, is a focus of the reductions.
Cuts are coming to all of the company’s divisions, stretching from the company headquarters in Burbank, California, to Connecticut, where its ESPN sports networks are based. Hourly workers at the theme parks will not be affected, the company said. The third round should come before the beginning of summer.
On Monday, ESPN began notifying employees who are being fired. This round of layoffs will focus on the sports network’s behind-the-scenes employees, according to a person with knowledge of the matter. Around midyear, ESPN will make cuts to on-air talent, with a likely mix of layoffs and salary reductions.
Disney is racing to curb losses on its flagship Disney Plus streaming service, which debuted in 2019. Wall Street’s attention since then has shifted from subscriber growth to the staggering cost of operating online video platforms.
Iger returned to lead Disney in November after the company disclosed a $1.47 billion quarterly loss in its streaming arm, which also includes stakes in Hulu and ESPN+ products.
WASHINGTON -- The White House on Monday demanded that warring parties in Sudan adhere to an immediate ceasefire and ensure the protection of people as the United States worked to evacuate its citizens.
Fox News Media and its top-rated host Tucker Carlson have agreed to part ways, less than a week after the Fox Corp. media company settled for $787.5 million a defamation lawsuit in which Carlson played a starring role.
A federal prosecutor on Monday said leaders of the Proud Boys were “thirsting for violence and organizing for action” ahead of the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, as the criminal trial of five members of the far-right group neared its conclusion.
Lawmakers in more than a dozen states have filed legislation this year to outlaw the declawing of cats, which many animal advocates and some veterinarians say is a cruel deforming of felines’ bodies and impedes their natural instincts to climb and scratch.
WASHINGTON -- Cable television network CNN has fired longtime host Don Lemon, the news anchor said in a post on Twitter on Monday, adding he was "stunned" by the step and that he was not directly informed of the termination by the network.
PARIS - China respects the status of former Soviet member states as sovereign nations, its foreign ministry said on Monday, distancing itself from comments by its envoy to Paris that triggered an uproar among European capitals.
LONDON -- Six highly rare first edition collections of William Shakespeare’s plays will go on show in London next week in what auction house Christie's says will be the largest display of the works in Britain.