PREPOSTEROUS PLOTS, nonstop action, globe-spanning intrigue and unlikely heroes plucked by fate from humdrum lives: We’re in Jerry Bruckheimer country now. Based on a series of ludicrous movies, “National Treasure: Edge of History” begins streaming on Disney+.

Lisette Olivera stars as Jess Valenzuela, a bright young woman adept at solving puzzles. She’s first seen with her gaggle of 20-something friends using their smarts to break out of one of the world’s toughest escape rooms. For all her brains, her job prospects are limited by her undocumented status. She’s still mourning the loss of her mother, who told her that her father was a brilliant deadbeat who died in the midst of one of his criminal schemes.