PREPOSTEROUS PLOTS, nonstop action, globe-spanning intrigue and unlikely heroes plucked by fate from humdrum lives: We’re in Jerry Bruckheimer country now. Based on a series of ludicrous movies, “National Treasure: Edge of History” begins streaming on Disney+.
Lisette Olivera stars as Jess Valenzuela, a bright young woman adept at solving puzzles. She’s first seen with her gaggle of 20-something friends using their smarts to break out of one of the world’s toughest escape rooms. For all her brains, her job prospects are limited by her undocumented status. She’s still mourning the loss of her mother, who told her that her father was a brilliant deadbeat who died in the midst of one of his criminal schemes.
But we know better. In a flashback, we know that he was really part of a vast, century-spanning allegiance of men and women sworn to protect ancient Mayan and Aztec treasures, hidden away from Cortez and his conquistadores as they looted Mexico in the 16th century. Hints of this booty have launched many adventures, good and bad, in the years since.
Jess is reacquainted with these stories and her “destiny” when her humdrum job at a storage facility requires her to find the owner of an abandoned unit filled with dusty curiosities. She uses her smarts to contact Peter Sadusky (Harvey Keitel), a former FBI agent and Masonic Grand Master who recognizes Jess’ pendant as a certain link to the ancient brotherhood. It looks like her minimum-wage days may be over.
Look for Catherine Zeta-Jones as an ultra-wealthy globe-trotter out to find the treasures for motivations that don’t look terribly altruistic. Along with her recent role as Morticia Addams on Netflix’s “Wednesday,” this is her second foray into kiddie territory — and she seems to be having a blast. She purrs in a husky smoker’s voice that appears borrowed from Marianne Faithfull circa 1979.
“Treasure” operates from contradictory impulses. It encourages gullible acceptance of far-fetched conspiracy theories while at the same time championing deductive reasoning. And like many serialized adventures, it combines the highest stakes with the most flippant approach and goofy atmosphere. It is, after all, a Jerry Bruckheimer production, and as such may prove hard to resist. He may not possess ancient wisdom, but he’s got the formula for this brand of thriller. It has all the bombast of “The DaVinci Code” and the depth of a “Scooby-Doo” adventure.
Stay tuned and trust no one.
Other highlights
A winner emerges on the three-hour season finale of “Survivor” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-PG).
• “A Saturday Night Live Christmas Special” (8 p.m., NBC, TV-14) presents holiday clips from seasons past.
• The two-hour season finale of “Lego Masters” (8 p.m., Fox, TV-PG).
• “NOVA” (9 p.m., PBS, TV-PG, check local listings) returns to “Rebuilding Notre Dame,” following efforts to reconstruct the cathedral after a devastating 2019 fire.
• Jim Carrey portrays Scrooge in the 2009 holiday movie “Disney’s A Christmas Carol” (9 p.m., Freeform).
• Jason Bateman, Vince Vaughn and Jon Favreau star in the 2009 comedy “Couples Retreat” (9 p.m., E), directed by Peter Billingsley, who recently reprised his role as Ralphie in the HBO Max movie “A Christmas Story Christmas.”
• Jimmy Fallon hosts Fred Armisen, Rachel Dratch, Ana Gasteyer and Melissa Villasenor on “That’s My Jam” (10 p.m., NBC, r, TV-PG).
• John Legend hosts “Finding Harmony” (10 p.m., ABC, TV-PG), which follows an attempt to assemble a choir in a small city in the space of one week.
Cult choice
Set in the adult film industry, the 1997 ensemble drama “Boogie Nights” (9 p.m., Showtime), directed by Paul Thomas Anderson, marked a breakthrough for Mark Wahlberg and a comeback of sorts for Burt Reynolds. For all the acting talent (Julianne Moore, Heather Graham, John C. Reilly, Don Cheadle, Philip Seymour Hoffman and William H. Macy) on hand, the film may be best recalled for Alfred Molina’s scene-stealing moment as a coke fiend trying to explain the virtues of mixtapes.
Series notes
Mark frets about his driver’s license on “The Conners” (8 p.m., ABC, r, TV-PG) ... Stressful times with the new baby on “The Goldbergs” (8:30 p.m., ABC, r, TV-PG) ... On two episodes of “Abbott Elementary” (ABC, r, TV-PG): wrong number (9 p.m.); storytelling (9:30 p.m.).
Late night
Harrison Ford, Jose Andres and Carlota, Ines and Lucia Andres are booked on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” (11:35 p.m., CBS) ... Jimmy Fallon welcomes Salma Hayek and Wiz Khalifa on “The Tonight Show” (11:35 p.m., NBC) ... Janelle Monae, Rhian Teasdale, Hester Chambers, Wet Leg and Kevin Murphy visit “Late Night With Seth Meyers” (12:35 a.m., NBC).
Keene State College recently received accreditation for its educator preparation programs from the Council for the Accreditation of Educator Preparation, the state Department of Education announced Wednesday.
SAN FRANCISCO - Prosecutors are expected to unveil new evidence Wednesday against the man accused of breaking into the home of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and bludgeoning her husband with a hammer.
Suedi Murekezi, a U.S. Air Force veteran whose family says he was captured by pro-Russian separatists in Ukraine earlier this year, has been freed in a prisoner swap, a senior Ukrainian official announced Wednesday.
The Kremlin said on Wednesday that U.S. Patriot missile defense systems would be a legitimate target for Russian strikes against Ukraine, should the United States authorize them to be delivered to support Kyiv.
NEW YORK - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday will vote on whether to propose some of the biggest changes to the structure of the American equity markets in nearly two decades, aimed at boosting competition, transparency and fairness.
VATICAN CITY - Pope Francis on Wednesday urged people to spend less on Christmas celebrations and gifts this year and send the difference to Ukrainians to help them get through the hunger and cold of winter.