When the Newport High School football program moved from Division III to Division IV following the 2019 season there were those who thought the Tigers would run roughshod over the teams in their new division. Last year, that’s exactly what they did.
Newport went 7-1 last season and breezed past Somersworth 42-0 in the Division IV championship game. Newport’s only loss came against Lebanon, a team that went 6-0 in Division II.
The Tigers outscored their eight opponents 328-43 and the victory over Somersworth earned the program its 10th championship.
Now the question is this: Could something similar occur again this season.
“We have a lot of rebuilding,” Newport coach John Proper said. “We lost 13 seniors, nine starters and a lot of team speed. Our team was built on speed last season.
“But with the (lopsided) outcomes of a lot of games last year a lot of kids who are here who weren’t necessarily starters saw a lot of action.”
Newport’s junior varsity and middle school teams both went unbeaten last season, so there’s talent in the pipeline.
One area where the Tigers might be better than they were a year ago is the passing game. Newport has used a good “athlete” at the QB position in recent years, but 6-foot-2, 205-pound sophomore Kyle Ashley, the JV quarterback last season, is more of a prototypical QB.
Proper said despite heavy losses to graduation, winning the Division IV championship this season is a realistic goal for this group.
“I do,” he said. “We’re bigger this year. We’ll look to have a punishing running game.”
Somersworth, which played only three games last season (two opponents), graduated 15 seniors. The Hilltoppers return six starters, led by senior Jacob Gibson, a four-year starter on the offensive line; and junior running back/linebacker Calvin Lambert, the team’s leading tackler each of the past two seasons.
“We’ll get to test our mettle right out of the gate with Newport,” Somersworth coach Jeremy Lambert said. “They lost a big senior class just as we did, but they’re well-coached, disciplined and always a tough football team. They’re sure to be a contender again this year.”
Fall Mountain’s Luke Gay returns for his third season as the team’s starting quarterback. He’s one of 11 returning starters (six on defense).
“I think defensively we’ll be pretty good,” Fall Mountain coach Orion Binney said. “We have good team speed and good size along the defensive line. Luke started on that team that made it to the championship game (in 2019). He knows what it takes to be a really good football team.”
Farmington-Nute will not field a team this season because of low participation in the program, which reduces Division IV from 10 to nine teams. Most teams will now have a bye week in addition to playing eight regular-season games.
Bishop Brady, Epping/Newmarket, Franklin, Mascoma Valley, Newfound and Raymond are the other teams in Division IV, but last year’s abbreviated season made it tough to gauge how strong those teams will be this season.
“I’m sure Newport will be good because they have a good feeder system and a strong JV program,'' Binney said. “Other than that It’s really hard to know who the contenders will be this year just because we didn’t all play each other last year.”
• Former Bishop Guertin head coach Tony Johnson is entering his second season as the head coach at Bishop Brady. Nine starters return from last fall, including quarterback Matt Wiley. “Our numbers are much better and we have one season under our belt with the new system,” Johnson said. “We have enough back to make us competitive.”
• Expect Epping-Newmarket to take a step forward in its first full season under coach Nick Durocher, a former tight end at UNH. Epping/Newmarket returns 10 starters, including seven on defense. The Blue Devils will also regain the services of senior quarterback Colby Bost, who passed for 26 touchdowns as a sophomore, but didn’t play last season because Newmarket didn’t permit its students to participate in football. He’ll operate behind an offensive line that returns four starters.
• Former Winnisquam Regional assistant coach Tim Snow has replaced Jeff Davis as the head coach at Franklin, which can no longer rely on graduated running back Jakob Beaupre.
• Mascoma Valley must replace two Division IV First Team All-State players in quarterback Mike Evans and lineman Caleb Hobbs. Linebacker Roman Farnsworth will spearhead the defense.
• Zach Parsons, a former assistant coach at Plymouth State, is in his first season as Newfound’s head coach. The Bears return 12 starters and will build around two First Team All-State players in offensive lineman Logan Haskett and defensive back Malaki Ingram.
• If there’s a sleeper team in Division IV it could be Raymond. The Rams have 11 freshmen on their 33-player roster, but return three First Team All-State players: running back Paul Goding, wingback Mike Mbwana and offensive lineman Chase Hoelzel.