Toni Collette stars in “The Power,” a nine-episode feminist sci-fi thriller streaming on Prime Video.
She plays Margot Cleary-Lopez, the mayor of Seattle and an authority figure facing a peculiar situation that signifies a profound shift in the power dynamic between citizens. Suddenly and without warning, teenage girls undergo a spontaneous evolutionary surge and develop the ability to channel electricity. These power bursts, released from their fingertips, can literally electrocute other people.
While Prime is never stingy about releasing episodes for review, only a trailer teaser of “The Power” has been made available. And from that, it’s rather difficult to determine the tone and approach of this adaptation of Naomi Alderman’s 2016 novel of the same name. While the book is said to be a political allegory and an examination of how things would change (or wouldn’t) if women suddenly had all “The Power,” the few scenes in the promotional material seem way over the top and closer to a spoof than even satire.
Look for John Leguizamo as Margot’s husband, Rob. He was recently seen in “The Menu,” another wild social satire that made no bones about going to extremes.
It’s a tad ironic for a television series to explore the notion that young females have no power. For TV advertisers, teenage girls have always been the holy grail. Marketers have long seen younger women as the consumers of today and tomorrow, the members of the household most likely to make the crucial decision to choose Tide over Joy, Coke rather than Pepsi or prefer Crest to Colgate.
There have been notable examples of television networks changing their very identities to pursue a young female audience. ABC found its identity in the 1970s with teen-centric fare like “The Partridge Family” and “The Brady Bunch.” The Fox network really came of age when it broadcast “Beverly Hills, 90210.” A decade later, the WB network was most known for attracting a Black audience until it broadcast “Dawson’s Creek” in 1998, a show popular with White teenage girls, the most influential and powerful audience of all.
Anyone who believes that catering to and capturing a young female audience is no longer a vitally important issue hasn’t been paying attention to the recent battles over TikTok.
• Apple TV+ streams the new family-friendly animated series “Eva the Owlet.”
• Disney+ streams the second season of the “Doogie Howser” reboot “Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.,” starring Peyton Elizabeth Lee as the Hawaiian teenage medical prodigy.
• “Joni Mitchell: The Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song” (9 p.m., PBS, TV-PG, check local listings) reflects on the lingering influence of the Canadian-born singer-songwriter who ushered in a deeply personal and introspective approach to song lyrics in folk, folk-rock and pop music before working in jazz and other mediums.
Here’s one way of looking at both sides of her legacy. Mitchell’s song “The Jungle Line,” from her 1975 album “The Hissing of Summer Lawns,” has been cited as the first recording to use sampling, a process that became hugely important to electronic and world music and indispensable to hip hop.
• Netflix streams the breezy thriller comedy “Murder Mystery 2,” reuniting Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler from the first popular romp.
• A young man (David Jonsson) and a woman (Vivian Oparah), both on the rebound from bad breakups, spend a day getting to know each other in the 2023 U.K. romantic comedy “Rye Lane,” streaming on Hulu.
Tonight’s other highlights
• Roughing it without campfires on “Shark Tank” (8 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).
• Jamie and Eddie bicker on “Blue Bloods” (10 p.m., CBS, TV-14).
Cult choice
A recent college grad (Jesse Eisenberg) works at a rundown amusement park earning money to pay for his trip to Europe in the 2009 drama-comedy “Adventureland” (9:30 p.m., Showcase), co-starring Kristen Stewart (“Twilight”) and Martin Starr (“Party Down”).
Series notes
Help from the FBI on “S.W.A.T.” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14) ... Family dynamics on “Lopez vs. Lopez” (8 p.m., NBC, TV-PG) ... “WWE Friday Night SmackDown” (8 p.m., Fox, TV-PG) ... Daddy’s not-so-little girl on “Grand Crew” (8:30 p.m., NBC, TV-14) ... “Dateline” (9 p.m., NBC) ... “20/20” (9 p.m., ABC, r).
Late night
Jimmy Fallon welcomes Chris Pratt, Elizabeth Vargas and Maisie Peters on “The Tonight Show” (11:35 p.m., NBC) ... Ike Barinholtz, Melissa Barrera and Margaret Atwood visit “Late Night With Seth Meyers” (12:35 a.m., NBC, r) ... Jamie Lee Curtis, Nate Bargatze and the Scarlet Opera appear on “The Late Late Show With James Corden” (12:35 a.m., CBS, r).
