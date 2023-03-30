Toni Collette stars in “The Power,” a nine-episode feminist sci-fi thriller streaming on Prime Video.

She plays Margot Cleary-Lopez, the mayor of Seattle and an authority figure facing a peculiar situation that signifies a profound shift in the power dynamic between citizens. Suddenly and without warning, teenage girls undergo a spontaneous evolutionary surge and develop the ability to channel electricity. These power bursts, released from their fingertips, can literally electrocute other people.