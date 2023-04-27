AMY POEHLER produces and narrates the new lifestyle series “The Gentle Art of Swedish Death Cleaning,” streaming on Peacock.

Inspired by the bestselling book of the same name by Margareta Magnusson, the series puts the accent on “Gentle,” with a few side orders of absurdity. For the uninitiated, “Death Cleaning” is about getting rid of a lifetime of accumulated possessions so that your children or relatives, friends or neighbors won’t be faced with the difficult task of throwing away your stuff after you’ve passed — and, quite possibly, while they are still grieving your loss, a time when treating your things like junk may seem disrespectful.