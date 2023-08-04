Too much news

In a recent survey, 38% of U.S. respondents say they sometimes or often avoid news.

 sdominick/Getty Images

The news was a lifelong habit for Claudia Caplan. It surrounded her like a blanket. Two newspapers in the morning, read nearly in full. Cable news in the afternoon or evening. NPR in the car the rest of the time.

But something changed during the pandemic. Maybe it was her. Maybe it was the news itself.