Once upon a time, Lucky Strike cigarettes used the slogan, “It’s toasted.” They referred to the processing method — heating tobacco rather than air-drying — in an attempt to make consumers think the smokes were wholesome. One ad even compared Lucky Strikes to buttered toast. Vaping brands have tried the same kind of ploy: Remember the billboard with a picture of Kris Kringle that said, “I don’t always vape, but when I do I choose Vapor Shark?”
But no amount of marketing-speak can change the fact that vaping is bad for your health. It’s already known to be associated with increased risk for heart attack, stroke, chronic lung disease and asthma, plus an outbreak of a potentially fatal form of lung injury called EVALI. Now, another study shows that just a few months of vaping puts young people at higher risk for severe gum disease (periodontitis) and associated conditions, such as cardiovascular disease and diabetes.
The new study, published in Science Advances, found that in as few as three months, vapers had the same harmful bacteria in their mouth that longtime current and former tobacco smokers have. The bacteria then activate genes that contribute to the creation of a mucus-like slime layer in the mouth — and that leads to disease.
Vaping, like cigarettes, is a tough habit to break. But there are support groups, apps, gums, patches and cognitive behavioral therapy that make it easier to quit. Check out Dr. Oz and Roizen’s How to Quit Smoking in Five Steps at www.sharecare.com.
