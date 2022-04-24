A prominent Maryland doctor overseeing coronavirus testing at Baltimore-Washington International Marshall Airport and other sites in Anne Arundel and Prince George’s counties was indicted on Tuesday, accused by federal prosecutors of overcharging Medicare and other insurers by more than $1.5 million.
Ron Elfenbein, 47, has been a frequent guest on local and national television news during broadcasts about coronavirus testing, treatments and vaccines.
At an August ribbon-cutting for the new clinic inside BWI, Gov. Larry Hogan, R, presented him a citation for his efforts during the pandemic.
Now federal prosecutors say that under Elfenbein’s direction, clinics billed Medicare and other insurers for coronavirus tests in combination with “more lucrative, but medically unnecessary” services, according to a grand jury indictment. These services “were purportedly of a 30-minute or longer duration, or involving moderate or high levels of medical decision-making, but did not in fact occur as represented,” the indictment said.
The indictment alleges Elfenbein knew many patients were being seen for less than five minutes but directed staffers to bill for the higher-level services anyway, saying they were “the ‘bread and butter’ of how we get paid.”
A lawyer for Elfenbein, Mike Lawlor, disputed those accusations. “In the early days of the pandemic, Dr. Ron Elfenbein rallied his doctor’s office in a time of global fear, to be a leading provider of coronavirus testing and treatment in the community” Lawlor said in an email. “ . . . A trial in this case will prove not only that Dr. Elfenbein is innocent of the charges hastily brought by the government, but that during a time of unprecedented need, Dr. Elfenbein and his staff saved the lives of numerous Marylanders.”
The indictment, which charges Elfenbein with three counts of health-care fraud, identifies him as an owner and medical director of Drs ERgent Care, a company that also does business under the names First Call Medical Center and Chesapeake ERgent Care.
Drs ERgent Care was started in 2015 and listed as its “principal office” the home address of Maryland Del. Sid Saab, R-Anne-Arundel, who was listed as registered agent, corporate records show. The next year, the address changed and Elfenbein became registered agent.
Saab, who attended the ribbon cutting at BWI, in January listed himself in a mandatory financial disclosure as part owner of Gambrills Medical Management, which, according to the disclosure, manages First Call Medical Center Gambrills. The latter company operates the BWI clinic, according to records maintained by the Maryland Board of Public Works. The clinic, inside the main terminal near Concourse C, offers emergency care, coronavirus testing and vaccinations, as well as other services.
A LinkedIn page for Saab, a state delegate since 2015, lists him as co-owner of a fitness center, president of a real estate company and chief executive of a firm involved in “precious metal recycling” tied to the same Gambrills address as First Call Medical Center. Dan Hazelwood, a spokesman for Saab’s political campaign, said Saab had no comment.