“INDEPENDENT LENS” (10 p.m., PBS, TV-14, check local listings) presents a 90-minute documentary that challenges common assumptions and cliches. “Mama Bears” follows a number of mothers raised in deeply Christian and conservative environments who had to wrestle with their own deep faith and the peer pressure of the communities and congregations when their children came out as gay and/or trans.

To a woman, they recall being raised with a deeply held belief that gay people were sinners who had fallen away from faith and needed to be set “straight” in both a figurative and literal sense. But emotional ties to their own children made them question everything they knew and believed about homosexuality. The film profiles each mother and her family as well as the community and culture that shaped them.