PROPORTION, PACING and timing are essential to storytelling. But in the all-you-can-eat buffet era of entertainment, these qualities have been largely abandoned. Comic books, once a source of adolescent delight and distraction, have become turgid epic films running three hours or longer.

Podcasts, developed as endless serialized narratives best at distracting drivers from bad traffic, have inspired the makers of streamed docuseries to turn meager stories into bottomless pits of spun-out narrative. Back in the day, “Portlandia” featured a funny sketch about a couple who essentially abandoned their lives, jobs and responsibilities to devour a DVD set of “Battlestar Galactica.” But that was a compelling series worthy of addictive devotion. Viewers now show similar cravings for the most banal and imitative true-crime docuseries. One used to talk of “cocooning” with your companion to watch TV. Now, it seems more like entombing.