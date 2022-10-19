PROPORTION, PACING and timing are essential to storytelling. But in the all-you-can-eat buffet era of entertainment, these qualities have been largely abandoned. Comic books, once a source of adolescent delight and distraction, have become turgid epic films running three hours or longer.
Podcasts, developed as endless serialized narratives best at distracting drivers from bad traffic, have inspired the makers of streamed docuseries to turn meager stories into bottomless pits of spun-out narrative. Back in the day, “Portlandia” featured a funny sketch about a couple who essentially abandoned their lives, jobs and responsibilities to devour a DVD set of “Battlestar Galactica.” But that was a compelling series worthy of addictive devotion. Viewers now show similar cravings for the most banal and imitative true-crime docuseries. One used to talk of “cocooning” with your companion to watch TV. Now, it seems more like entombing.
Proportion and editing are even more essential to comedy, a field where timing is everything. And that’s what makes “Documentary Now!” (10 p.m., IFC, TV-14) such a wasted opportunity.
“Now!” enters its fourth season with the faux film “Soldier of Illusion.” Clearly based on Les Blank’s 1982 film “Burden of Dreams,” about Werner Herzog losing his mind while trying to complete his 1982 drama “Fitzcarraldo,” this spoof features a glum, pensive German filmmaker documenting the nomadic peoples of a desolate Soviet valley while simultaneously shooting the pilot episode of a CBS jiggle-TV sitcom. Fred Armisen (“Portlandia”) appears as a glib network executive, reciting inappropriately self-serving anecdotes while sipping a Diet Pepsi.
The mashup of the two elements is decidedly clever, and it makes me laugh just describing it. Depicting documentary filmmaking in all its deadly earnestness reminded this viewer of “Monty Python.” The absurd combination of two wildly divergent genres evokes memories of “SCTV” at its most brilliantly original, as when that sketch show had Orson Welles’ Mercury Theater Players perform T.S. Eliot’s “Murder in the Cathedral” in the style of a network coverage of a space launch — all linked to the launch of the movie “The Right Stuff.” Joe Flaherty showed up as Tom Wolfe in his signature white suit to bicker with Catherine O’Hara’s Katharine Hepburn, a fight refereed by Dave Thomas’s Walter Cronkite.
I can still recall that sketch after 40 years because it was less than 10 minutes long, spliced into a larger sketch showcase. It was short enough to leave me wanting more.
At a half-hour, “Documentary Now!” parodies become exercises in preciousness and indulgence. We know they’re clever, but they’re not smart enough to know they essentially stop being funny after five minutes.
The 1977 biopic “Greased Lightning” (8 p.m., TCM, TV-PG) recalls how NASCAR emerged from the loose community of fast drivers essential to the moonshine smuggling trade. Richard Pryor stars as Wendell Scott, the first Black NASCAR driver. Beau Bridges and Pam Grier co-star. Grier headlines the 1975 blaxploitation thriller “Friday Foster” (10 p.m., TCM), featuring Yaphet Kotto, Eartha Kitt, Scatman Crothers, Carl Weathers and Jim Backus.
