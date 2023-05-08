THE TRUE-CRIME docudrama genre would be nothing without an abundance of old footage. While not about a “crime,” per se, the “Independent Lens” (10 p.m., PBS, TV-14, check local listings) documentary “Sam Now” uses old home movies and amateur films to haunting effect.

Directed and narrated by Reed Harkness, the film examines the painful coming-of-age of his half-brother. He and his younger sibling Sam grew up in a relatively middle-class and stable Seattle suburb. There, Reed demonstrated his budding interest in filmmaking by creating silly Super 8 films with Sam, stories that played with stop-motion trickery and double exposures. At Sam’s suggestion, they began creating superhero stories about a blue-clad hero battling a series of evil twins.