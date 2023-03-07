AS TELEVISION entertainment continues to evolve, some roles have been reversed. Time was, we watched cop shows for the actors they cast and watched game shows featuring regular people. But that’s not the case anymore.

Few series have showcased as many emerging actors as Dick Wolf’s “Law & Order.” Produced in New York, it treated the New York stage as a feeder for its casting department, providing rising stars with paychecks and credits needed to secure their SAG cards and health insurance. “Law & Order” was so associated with Broadway that it was recognized at the Tony Awards in 2016 and was the subject of an extended routine by host James Corden.