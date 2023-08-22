“AMERICA’S GOT TALENT” (8 p.m., NBC, TV-PG) returns to live shows and will feature the performances of 55 acts chosen by its panel of judges.
While the talent showcase remains the most popular summer series for the 18th year in a row, the 2023 edition arrives with a mystery. How can its panel of hosts and judges, including actors Terry Crews, Sofia Vergara and Howie Mandel, continue to function in the face of the SAG-AFTRA strike?
On a very technical level, their appearance on an unscripted talent contest is not covered by their SAG-AFTRA contracts. So they are not crossing any lines, picket or otherwise.
But what about a line of solidarity with their fellow actors? The very people going without pay and without jobs to help secure better contracts for the “AGT” hosts when they return to scripted fare?
And how will this affect their careers and reputations after the strike is settled? It may seem like an obscure question, but while Hollywood resembles a place serving short attention spans, it’s an industry with a long memory. Actors, directors and unionized crews have gone to their graves nursing grudges arising from labor actions, blacklists and named names.
The question “What did you do during the strike?” could be a divisive one in years to come.
What would happen if all talent stopped working on unscripted fare? Networks have already glutted their schedules with game shows and contests. Would they be more willing to negotiate with striking writers and actors if they did not have this option?
Something to think about as we head toward a three-day holiday once associated with the labor movement.
• A new episode of “Real Sports With Bryant Gumbel” (11 p.m., HBO, TV-PG) returns with a special focus tailored to the dog days of summer.
Three segments are dedicated to sports enhanced by man’s best friend. One looks at Guiding Eyes for the Blind, a group that trains a special category of seeing-eye dogs that accompany sightless athletes.
Correspondent Mary Carillo looks at agility dogs as they prepare for a demanding series of games.
No dog-centric sports report would be complete without a glance at the Iditarod. “Real Sports” profiles the mushing Mackey family, whose members have competed in the sledding event over several generations, despite crises involving cancer and addiction.
• The Netflix sports documentary series returns with “Untold: Swamp Kings,” the third of this season’s four films. It explores the extraordinary story of the University of Florida’s record on the football field and its outsized reputation in and out of the Sunshine State.
• Netflix also imports the Japanese talk show “Lighthouse,” featuring humorous conversations between popular musician Gen Hoshino and comedian Masayasu Wakabayashi. Subtitled.
• TCM’s Summer Under the Stars series showcases movies starring Geraldine Chaplin. Like her father, Charlie Chaplin, she was as comfortable working both in Hollywood studios and abroad. Her popular English-language fare included the 1970 epic “The Hawaiians” (10:15 a.m., TV-14), and spoof adaptations of “The Three Musketeers” (12:30 p.m., TV-PG) from 1973, and its 1974 sequel “The Four Musketeers” (2:30 p.m., TV-PG) and the David Lean blockbuster “Doctor Zhivago” (4:30 p.m., TV-PG).
The night is devoted to five films directed by Spanish surrealist director Carlos Saura: “Cria Cuervos” (8 p.m., TV-PG); “Anna and the Wolves” (10 p.m.); “Peppermint Frappe” (midnight, TV-PG); “Elisa, vida mia” (1:45 a.m., TV-MA) and “Stress es Tres, Tres” (4 a.m. early Wednesday). Except for “Buffalo Bill and the Indians” (8 a.m., TV-14), this survey neglects her remarkable work with director Robert Altman (“Nashville”) and his protege Alan Rudolph (“Welcome to L.A.” and “Remember My Name”).
Other highlights
• An architect of terror on “FBI: International” (8 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14).
• A ticking clock on “FBI” (9 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14).
• Big trouble in the Big Apple on “FBI: Most Wanted” (10 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14).
Cult choice
A collision of Southern types (Fred Gwynne) and Brooklyn accents (Joe Pesci and Marisa Tomei) drive the 1992 comedy “My Cousin Vinny” (8 p.m., AMC, TV-14).
Series notes
“Beat Shazam” (8 p.m., Fox, TV-PG) ... “Celebrity Wheel of Fortune” (8 p.m., ABC, r, TV-PG) ... “Don’t Forget the Lyrics!” (9 p.m., Fox, TV-PG) ... “Jeopardy! Masters” (9 p.m., ABC, r, TV-PG) ... “That’s My Jam” (10 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14) ... “The Chase” (10 p.m., ABC, r, TV-PG).
Late night
Due to the Writers Guild strike, all late night shows are reruns.
Brooke Shields, Clint Smith and Weyes Blood appear on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” (11:35 p.m., CBS) ... Jimmy Fallon welcomes Michelle Williams, John Stamos, Mo Willems and CHVRCHES on “The Tonight Show” (11:35 p.m., NBC) ... Michael Shannon and Danielle Brooks visit “Late Night with Seth Meyers” (12:35 a.m., NBC).