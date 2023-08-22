“AMERICA’S GOT TALENT” (8 p.m., NBC, TV-PG) returns to live shows and will feature the performances of 55 acts chosen by its panel of judges.

While the talent showcase remains the most popular summer series for the 18th year in a row, the 2023 edition arrives with a mystery. How can its panel of hosts and judges, including actors Terry Crews, Sofia Vergara and Howie Mandel, continue to function in the face of the SAG-AFTRA strike?