PRIME VIDEO’S “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” returns for a third episode. In an all-but-predictable move, some have criticized the series as “woke.” They believe that the series’ diverse casting “betrays” J.R.R. Tolkien’s “Eurocentric” vision.

Such criticism ignores the fact that “Rings” exists in a fantasy world. Sorry to break it to you, but orcs don’t exist and never have.