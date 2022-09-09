PRIME VIDEO’S “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” returns for a third episode. In an all-but-predictable move, some have criticized the series as “woke.” They believe that the series’ diverse casting “betrays” J.R.R. Tolkien’s “Eurocentric” vision.
Such criticism ignores the fact that “Rings” exists in a fantasy world. Sorry to break it to you, but orcs don’t exist and never have.
In previous columns, I expressed some reservations about the multiracial casting of Netflix’s “Bridgerton,” because it is set in Regency-era London, a time when both the African slave trade and the imperial control of the Indian subcontinent were grim realities. To blithely cast actors of color as aristocrats seems to imply that this history didn’t happen — or doesn’t matter.
Hobbits, orcs and elves may matter, but they never happened, so color-blind casting is no controversy. And a ban on such “woke” casting would relegate large swaths of the acting community to discrimination and unemployment.
Moreover, this anti-“woke” argument seems to ignore the fact that most viewers under 40 have grown up in a world where shows would seem strange if they were cast with only White actors.
These arguments point to a growing demographic divide. The anti-“woke” arguments seem tailored for a cable news audience that skews much older than 65 years old. Their concerns may seem absurd to younger audiences at a time when fewer than half of children under 15 are White. Their perception of the world, and even Middle-Earth, is very different from that of their grandparents’.
• Apple TV+ streams the new series “Gutsy.” Hosted by former first lady and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and her daughter, Chelsea, “Gutsy” profiles women who the hosts find indomitable and inspiring.
“Gutsy” first appeared in book form, extolling the lessons of such historical figures as Harriet Tubman and Helen Keller. The streaming version focuses on living examples as well as the Clintons’ celebrity friends and admirers.
We meet activist Glennon Doyle and famed primatologist Jane Goodall, as well as Mariska Hargitay, Goldie Hawn, Kate Hudson, Kim Kardashian, Megan Thee Stallion, Amber Ruffin, Amy Schumer, Gloria Steinem and Wanda Sykes.
The appearance of “Gutsy” as a book and television series may remind some of John F. Kennedy’s 1956 best-seller “Profiles in Courage,” which praised American heroes and statesmen from President John Quincy Adams to Republican Sen. Robert Taft, who had died only three years before the book’s publication. As to be expected at the time, all its subjects were men.
Kennedy has been described as the first “television” president and is said to have begun the blending of politics and celebrity. The Clintons’ choice of guests on their series shows how the worlds of politics, activism and entertainment have blended.
• Also on Apple TV+, the cartoon satire “Central Park” returns for a third season.
• Netflix streams season five of “Cobra Kai.”
Other highlights
• Peyton and Cooper Manning host “College Bowl” (8 p.m., NBC, TV-PG).
• An unopened seasonal card sends a woman on a quest to find its author in the 2021 holiday romance “Open by Christmas” (8 p.m., Hallmark, TV-G).
• A musical ensemble that includes refugees performs on “Ukrainian Freedom Orchestra at the Kennedy Center” (9 p.m., PBS, TV-PG, check local listings).
• On two episodes of “Blue Bloods” (CBS, r, TV-14): an officer’s shooting summons feelings of regret (9 p.m.); the mayor’s end-run (10 p.m.).
• “Back on the Record With Bob Costas” (11 p.m., HBO) enters its second season with an interview with University of Alabama head football coach Nick Saban.
Cult choice
A diminutive Minneapolis pop star (Prince) struggles with father (Clarence Williams III) issues in the 1984 musical “Purple Rain” (10:30 p.m., IFC, TV-MA).
Series notes
An NBA legend lavishes his largesse on “Secret Celebrity Renovation” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... “WWE Friday Night SmackDown” (8 p.m., Fox, TV-PG) ... Touting a superfood on “Shark Tank” (8 p.m., ABC, r, TV-PG) ... A deadly competition on “Killer Camp” (8 p.m. CW, TV-14).
“20/20” (9 p.m., ABC) ... Blake and Cristal bicker on “Dynasty” (9 p.m. CW, TV-PG) ... “Dateline” (10 p.m., NBC).
Late night
Jimmy Fallon welcomes John Legend and Danielle Brooks on “The Tonight Show” (11:35 p.m., NBC) ... Kenan Thompson, Joe Buck and Yungblud appear on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” (11:35 p.m., ABC).
David Letterman, Adam Duritz and Hayley Brownell visit “Late Night With Seth Meyers” (12:35 a.m., NBC, r) ... Melissa McCarthy, Ben Falcone and Rufus Wainwright are scheduled to appear on “The Late Late Show With James Corden” (12:35 a.m., CBS, r).