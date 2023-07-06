HOW MANY WAYS can you bend The Man of Steel? The new serialized cartoon series “My Adventures With Superman” (midnight; Adult Swim) will also stream the following day on the Max service.
Jack Quaid (“The Hunger Games,” “The Boys”) provides the voice of an uncertain Clark Kent/Superman as he comes to terms with his superpowers, his need for a secret identity and his discovery that the Daily Planet newspaper is the perfect place for his mortal alter-ego to spend his working hours. There he meets spunky reporter Lois Lane (Alice Lee), the boyish Jimmy Olsen (Ishmel Sahid) and Lana Lang (Jeannie Tirado).
After decades of playing up the Superman legend as a brooding dark knight to appeal to moody adolescence, this Superman is light and frothy and shot through with humorous misunderstandings.
For decades, Superman was seen as suitable for kids. The serialized 1950s series starring George Reeves was must-see TV for the earliest members of the TV generation. The first really popular spinoff of Superman was the Fleisher Studio cartoons of the 1940s. As much as the DC Comics that first appeared in 1939, those cartoons set the template for the Superman story.
While it’s interesting to see DC animation rekindling the impish side of Jor-El and all that, you have to wonder why this cartoon, which would not be out of place as Saturday morning fare, is being launched on Adult Swim. At midnight.
For decades, Adult Swim has been the venue for the strange, experimental and audacious, catering to a stoner audience who welcomed the weird.
Using Adult Swim as a place for DC brand extension is yet another sign that the new executives at Warner Bros. don’t seem to appreciate their own assets. Scarcely a week after being seen as kicking Turner Classic Movies to the curb, they’re treating Adult Swim as just another cartoon showcase. Messing with TCM has already lost Warner Bros. prestige. Watering down Adult Swim will lose them viewers.
• Netflix takes “The Lincoln Lawyer” out of the parking garage for a second season.
• Peacock streams the TV-MA comedy special “Kevin Hart: Reality Check.”
• Max streams the three-part docuseries “Shaun White: The Last Run,” profiling the Olympic medalist who overcame childhood ailments to dominate snowboarding as well as skateboarding.
• A style-obsessed teen can’t control her homicidal impulses in the new Scandinavian satire series “No Angel,” streaming on Viaplay.
• A Spanish language variation on “The Bachelor,” the new Netflix series “Deep Fake Love” uses technological trickery to blur the lines between truth and lies.
Other highlights
• Red and the red-handed on “The Blacklist” (8 p.m., NBC, TV-14).
• A scavenger hunt event leads to mistletoe in the 2020 holiday romance “On the 12th Date of Christmas” (8 p.m., Hallmark, TV-G).
• A widow feels terrorized by her dating app on “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-14).
• Figure skating champion Rory Flack builds a team of synchronized skaters in the new competition series “Breaking the Ice” (9 p.m., WE, TV-PG).
Cult choice
After an animal bite, a New York book editor (Jack Nicholson) exhibits strange signs in the 1994 comedy “Wolf” (9 p.m., Sho2), directed by Mike Nichols. Look for Michelle Pfeiffer, James Spader, Kate Nelligan, Richard Jenkins, Christopher Plummer, Eileen Atkins and David Hyde Pierce.
Series notes
Missy’s road trip on “Young Sheldon” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... Twins go missing on “Alert: Missing Persons Unit” (8 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... “Generation Gap” (8 p.m., ABC, TV-14) ... Yelp reviews from the beyond on “Ghosts” (8:30 p.m., CBS, TV-PG).
Margaret takes a case about a restaurant’s toxic culture on “So Help Me Todd” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... Two explorers are sent back to “Earth” on “Stars on Mars” (9 p.m., Fox, TV-PG) ... “The Chase” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).
A poisoned officer faces a deadly ticking clock on “CSI: Las Vegas” (10 p.m., r, CBS, TV-14) ... Katsumoto awaits his fate on “Magnum P.I.” (10 p.m., r, NBC, TV-14) ... “Press Your Luck” (10 p.m., ABC, TV-14).
Late night
Due to the Writers Guild strike, all late-night shows are in reruns.
Michelle Obama and Stromae are booked on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” (11:35 p.m., CBS) ... Jimmy Fallon welcomes Michael Strahan, Jamie Campbell Bower and King Princess on “The Tonight Show” (11:35 p.m., NBC) ... Julie Bowen, Murray Bartlett and PJ Morton appear on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” (11:35 p.m., ABC).
Alan Cumming and Jonathan Groff visit “Late Night With Seth Meyers” (12:35 a.m., NBC) ... Taraji P. Henson, Gabrielle Union and Jake Wesley Rogers appear on “The Late Late Show With James Corden” (12:37 a.m., CBS).
