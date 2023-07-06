HOW MANY WAYS can you bend The Man of Steel? The new serialized cartoon series “My Adventures With Superman” (midnight; Adult Swim) will also stream the following day on the Max service.

Jack Quaid (“The Hunger Games,” “The Boys”) provides the voice of an uncertain Clark Kent/Superman as he comes to terms with his superpowers, his need for a secret identity and his discovery that the Daily Planet newspaper is the perfect place for his mortal alter-ego to spend his working hours. There he meets spunky reporter Lois Lane (Alice Lee), the boyish Jimmy Olsen (Ishmel Sahid) and Lana Lang (Jeannie Tirado).