The U.S. Department of Justice has designated the death of D.C. police officer Jeffrey Smith — who took his own life after helping defend the Capitol during the Jan. 6 riot — as having occurred in the line of duty, granting his widow access to hundreds of thousands of dollars in federal benefits, according to the family’s attorney.
The Justice Department revealed the determination to the family Thursday. It did so under a law amended last year to make it easier for families of officers who die by suicide to access death benefits, marking a shift in how the government treats first responders who suffer mental health crises arising from what they encounter on the job.
“I could have given up. But I did not want any future widow, or widower, to ever go through what I went through in the aftermath of Jeffrey’s death,” said Erin Smith, Jeffrey Smith’s widow, in a statement. She spent years pressing local and federal officials to honor officers who die by suicide in the same way as any others who die in the line of duty.
The D.C. Police and Firefighters Retirement and Relief Board had already ruled Smith’s death as having occurred in the line of duty, which allowed Erin Smith to receive a full pension.
Her attorney, David Weber, said the federal decision means Erin Smith is now entitled to $370,000, as well as other educational benefits. A representative for the Justice Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Weber called on the White House and Secretary of the Army to allow Smith to be inurned next to U.S. Capitol Police Officer Brian D. Sicknick, who suffered two strokes and died a day after the Capitol Riot, at the Arlington National Cemetery. He also asked the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund Board of Directors to add Smith’s name to the law enforcement memorial as a line-of-duty death.
“It is time to remove the stigma suffered by Mrs. Smith and all the future widows and widowers who have lost their loved ones to their law enforcement duties,” said Weber, who is also a forensics professor at Salisbury University, in a statement.
Virginia Democratic Sens. Tim Kaine and Mark R. Warner and Rep. Don Beyer, all of whom have pressed for the designation, said in a statement they were “relieved the DOJ has taken this step to grant Officer Smith’s family the respect and recognition they deserve.”
“Officer Smith gave his life in service to democracy and the peaceful transition of power,” they said in the statement. “We owe him — and all law enforcement — a tremendous debt of gratitude for putting their lives on the line for our safety.”
Representatives for the White House, Arlington National Cemetery and the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund did not respond to requests for comment Friday evening.
The Thursday ruling was at least the second time the Justice Department has granted line-of-duty designation to an officer who died by suicide after the Jan. 6 riot. Last year, the department gave such designation to Capitol Police officer Howard Liebengood.
WASHINGTON -- Former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows is asking a federal court to dismiss Georgia state criminal charges against him stemming from former President Donald Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election, according to a court document.
KIHEI, Hawaii — Federal Emergency Management Agency Director Deanne Criswell said on Sunday that President Joe Biden will reassure the people of Lahaina that they will be in control of how they rebuild when he visits the razed Maui community on Monday.
DEAR ABBY: I’ve been in a relationship with a wonderful man for two years. He’s a minister. He and his late wife used to travel all over the world spreading the word. I’m from a less conservative, more spiritual background. I attend an all-denominational church that accepts everyone. My view…
When England and Spain meet in the World Cup final on Sunday, millions of football fans will be glued to their televisions. Many will gamble on the outcome. But for companies like Nike and Adidas, there’s a whole other bet playing out: whether they made enough merchandise to satisfy the euph…
ACTOR ROB LOWE, 59, has been completely deaf in his right ear since he was a baby. Host of “The View,” Whoopi Goldberg, 67, says she has to wear hearing aids because of all the loud concerts she went to when she was young. They’re not alone. One-third of older Americans have hearing loss, wh…
MEXICO CITY — Hurricane Hilary hurtled towards Mexico’s Baja California peninsula on Sunday, blanketing the region with heavy rain amid warnings of catastrophic and life-threatening flooding on the peninsula and in the U.S. Southwest.