Dolly Parton performs at the 2021 Kiss Breast Cancer Goodbye Concert at CMA Theater at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on Oct. 24, 2021, in Nashville, Tennessee. (Jason Kempin/Getty Images/TNS)

Dolly Parton’s latest fashion line will have dogs looking ready for the catwalk.

The country music star announced the kick off of her Doggy Parton collection Wednesday, an apparel and accessories line for furry friends.