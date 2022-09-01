Dolly Parton’s latest fashion line will have dogs looking ready for the catwalk.
The country music star announced the kick off of her Doggy Parton collection Wednesday, an apparel and accessories line for furry friends.
The collection features items inspired by the 11-time Grammy-winner and part of the proceeds will help support an animal rescue organization.
“‘Puppy Love’ was my very first record, and six decades later, my love for pets is stronger than ever,” Parton, 76, said in a video shared on her social media accounts.
“This inspired me to start my own line of Doggy Parton apparel, accessories, toys and more with a little ‘Dolly’ flair,” she added.
The collection features pink cowgirl hats, denim and gingham bandanas, concert shirts, a pink sparkling dog harness and leash set, pink cowgirl dresses, a red ‘I Beg Your Parton’ toy; and even a blond “bombshell wig” headpiece.
“Part of the proceeds will support Willa B. Farms, a rescue where animals in need find never-ending love,” the “Jolene” singer added. “Don’t we all need that?”
Willa B. Farms is a nonprofit headquartered in an Old Hickory, Tenn., that’s “dedicated to improving the lives of homeless, neglected, abused and abandoned animals.”
The group provides food, veterinarian care, and a safe home to all kinds of animals — “from horses and pigs, to chickens, tortoises and everything in between.”
“Saving weird and wonderful animals is our passion,” the animal rescue organization says in its Instagram bio.
According to its website, Doggy Parton products are now available on Amazon, but an online store is “coming soon.”
