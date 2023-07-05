A SERIES BASED on a podcast that takes liberties with the grisly story of Sweeney Todd, “The Horror of Dolores Roach” begins streaming on Prime Video.
The show is quick to explore the multiple layers of its inspiration. We first see a woman playing Dolores on stage, a hit based on a series of gruesome crimes that made tabloid headlines for years. After a triumphant reception, the actress is greeted by the vision, or perhaps the ghost, of the “real” Dolores (Justina Machado), who promises, or rather threatens, her stage interpreter that she will tell her horrible, unforgettable stories.
These sessions provide the narrative structure for the serialized tale, one that Dolores describes as “a life just like yours ... if everything had gone bad.”
We meet Dolores in the Dominican neighborhood of Manhattan’s Washington Heights at the turn of the 21st century. Passionately devoted to her drug-dealing boyfriend, she thinks nothing of maintaining a silence after her arrest, even if it forces Dolores to serve all 16 years of her sentence. When she returns to the Heights in 2019, she finds the place gentrified and transformed, her old apartment sold, her boyfriend vanished, and with him the stash of cash upon which she had staked her future.
A stranger in a strange land, she takes up with Luis (Alejandro Hernandez), an old stoner who maintains the neighborhood empanada shop, the last vestige of the block before all the rich people arrived. He sees Dolores as a link to his lost past and allows her to crash in his basement apartment, where she can practice the massage skills she learned in the penitentiary. The domestic arrangement does not go without challenges, as well as events that remind us that this tale is based on the legend of the “Demon Barber of Fleet Street.”
You can see why the podcast was popular. “Dolores” uses the horror genre to ruminate on questions of class and caste, race and affluence, second chances, family, redemption and bloody, bloody murder.
• The new documentary series “Human Footprint” (9 p.m., PBS, TV-PG, check local listings) explores the impact of non-native plant and animal species imported by humans to regions where they have run wild and threatened the native habitat. First up: a night with Florida bounty-hunters chasing Burmese pythons introduced by exotic pet dealers.
• Netflix continues to court viewers raised in the 1980s and ’90s with a movie-length profile of the pop duo “Wham!” featuring George Michael and Andrew Ridgely.
• Disney+ streams “Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire,” a new cartoon sci-fi, time-travel series set in a dystopian future Africa. Animated in South Africa, a first for Disney.
Other highlights
• A triathlon mishap requires lifeguard assistance on “LA Fire and Rescue” (8 p.m., NBC, TV-PG).
• A stable fire seems fishy on “Chicago Fire” (9 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14).
• “Mission: Impossible Behind the Scenes Special” (9:30 p.m., CBS, TV-PG): movie promotion on Cruise control.
• A mysterious note on “CSI: Vegas” (10 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14).
• A kingpin goes on trial on “Chicago P.D.” (10 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14).
Cult choice
Immigrant brothers (Tony Shalhoub and Stanley Tucci) bicker when their restaurant’s refined Italian cuisine fails to appeal to a 1950s Jersey Shore clientele accustomed to spaghetti and meatballs in the 1996 independent drama “Big Night” (8 p.m., TMC). Much like the food it celebrates, the film was made with warmth, sophistication and subtlety. Look for Minnie Driver, Ian Holm, Isabella Rossellini, Allison Janney and co-director (with Tucci) Campbell Scott.
Series notes
“The Price Is Right at Night” (8 p.m., CBS, r, TV-PG) ... Cooks from the Midwest try out for “MasterChef” (8 p.m., Fox, r, TV-14) ... “Judge Steve Harvey” (8 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).
A rare brush with failure on “Young Sheldon” (9 p.m., CBS, r, TV-PG) ... The nine remaining contestants travel to the desert on “Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars” (9 p.m., Fox, r, TV-14) ... Lillian finds the church choir illuminating on “The Wonder Years” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) ... Parents have ideas of their own on “Abbott Elementary” (9:30 p.m., ABC, r, TV-PG) ... “The $100,000 Pyramid” (10 p.m., ABC, r, TV-PG).
Late night
Due to the Writers Guild strike, all late night shows are in repeats.
Rep. Nancy Pelosi and Armando Iannucci are booked on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” (11:35 p.m., CBS) ... Jimmy Fallon welcomes Anya Taylor-Joy, Glen Powell, Patti Smith and Bruce Springsteen on “The Tonight Show” (11:35 p.m., NBC) ... Charlie Day and Sam Richardson visit “Late Night With Seth Meyers” (12:35 a.m., NBC) ... Chris Pratt and Ed Sheeran appear on “The Late Late Show With James Corden” (12:35 a.m., CBS).
DEAR HELOISE: My husband has refused to eat an avocado for years. When he was a kid, his mother told him they were unhealthy. I don’t know where she got that idea, but I’m asking for your help. When I said they were very healthy, he laughed and said, “Why don’t you ask Heloise?” So, I’m aski…
Your mission, should you choose to accept it: Rewatch all the “Mission: Impossible” movies before the highly anticipated release of “Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One” on Wednesday, July 12. This is the seventh installment of the series that started back in 1996, with Tom Cruise …
The Biden administration on Wednesday approved Orsted A/S’s Ocean Wind 1 project, setting the stage for installation of as many as 98 turbines in waters off New Jersey over the opposition of some local residents.