A SERIES BASED on a podcast that takes liberties with the grisly story of Sweeney Todd, “The Horror of Dolores Roach” begins streaming on Prime Video.

The show is quick to explore the multiple layers of its inspiration. We first see a woman playing Dolores on stage, a hit based on a series of gruesome crimes that made tabloid headlines for years. After a triumphant reception, the actress is greeted by the vision, or perhaps the ghost, of the “real” Dolores (Justina Machado), who promises, or rather threatens, her stage interpreter that she will tell her horrible, unforgettable stories.