Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle is in concussion protocol following a helmet-to-helmet hit in Sunday night’s win at New England.

Waddle had four catches for a game-high 86 yards before getting hit by Patriots rookie safety Marte Mapu with about five minutes remaining in Miami’s 24-17 win. Mapu was flagged for unnecessary roughness and Waddle went directly to the blue tent for evaluation.