Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle is in concussion protocol following a helmet-to-helmet hit in Sunday night’s win at New England.
Waddle had four catches for a game-high 86 yards before getting hit by Patriots rookie safety Marte Mapu with about five minutes remaining in Miami’s 24-17 win. Mapu was flagged for unnecessary roughness and Waddle went directly to the blue tent for evaluation.
Waddle, 24, will have to clear the NFL’s protocol if he wants to be on the field Sunday when the Dolphins (2-0) host the Broncos (0-2).
Waddle has eight catches for 164 yards through two games.
He has 187 receptions for 2,535 yards and 14 scores in 35 games (all starts) since Miami drafted him with the No. 6 overall pick in 2021.
Meta Platforms employees are slowly starting to enjoy coming into the office more, bouncing back from a morale crisis that set in after 20,000 of their teammates were laid off over the past year. One reason: the company has revived a number of popular pre-pandemic perks, from branded T-shirt…
BEDFORD — Primary Bank’s Board of Directors announced the appointment of Bill Greiner, founder and current chairman, as interim CEO, following the departure of the bank’s President and Chief Executive Officer William Stone.
MANCHESTER — Stay Work Play New Hampshire, in partnership with New Hampshire Public Radio (NHPR), recently announced the winners of the 2023 Rising Stars Awards that honor the state’s exceptional young leaders and organizations making a positive impact in their communities.
KYIV -- A top Ukrainian general hailed the recent recapture of two eastern villages as an important breakthrough on Monday, saying it had enabled Kyiv's troops to breach Russian lines near the shattered city of Bakhmut.
NEW YORK — Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi said Monday the release of five American detainees by Tehran was “purely a humanitarian action” as they left Iran under a Qatar-mediated deal that involved the release of $6 billion Iranian funds in South Korea.
The 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb honors and remembers the FDNY firefighters who gave their lives on Sept. 11, 2001. Each participant pays tribute in the climb r to one of the 343 fallen New York City firefighters by climbing the equivalent of the 110 stories of the World Trade Center.