As a young boy in small-town Mississippi, Donald Triplett was oddly distant, with no apparent interest in his parents or anyone else who tried to make conversation. He was obsessed with spinning round objects and had an unusual way of speaking, substituting “you” for “I” and repeating words like “business” and “chrysanthemum.” He also showed a savant-like brilliance, naming notes as they were played on the piano and performing mental calculations with ease. When a visitor asked “87 times 23,” he didn’t hesitate before answering — correctly — “2,001.”

Triplett would make medical history as “Case 1,” the first person formally diagnosed with autism. His upbringing and behavior were described at length in a 1943 scientific article by Austrian American psychiatrist Leo Kanner, “Autistic Disturbances of Affective Contact,” which outlined the developmental disability now known as autism spectrum disorder, or ASD.