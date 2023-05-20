ARTISTS WHO come to define a cultural era are often reduced to stereotypes. Think of disco, and it’s easy to conjure the image of Donna Summer, the subject of the 2023 documentary “Love to Love You, Donna Summer” (8 p.m., Saturday, HBO, TV-MA).

Summer’s powerful voice and sultry performances were synonymous with disco’s brief but seemingly total domination of pop culture in the late 1970s, between the rise of the local club scene and the arrival of MTV in 1981. Songs like “Love to Love You Baby,” “Bad Girls” and “Hot Stuff” expressed the aggressive sexual abandon of the time, a period when the largest bulge of the baby boom was just entering their 20s and all the possibilities for excess.