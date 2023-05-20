ARTISTS WHO come to define a cultural era are often reduced to stereotypes. Think of disco, and it’s easy to conjure the image of Donna Summer, the subject of the 2023 documentary “Love to Love You, Donna Summer” (8 p.m., Saturday, HBO, TV-MA).
Summer’s powerful voice and sultry performances were synonymous with disco’s brief but seemingly total domination of pop culture in the late 1970s, between the rise of the local club scene and the arrival of MTV in 1981. Songs like “Love to Love You Baby,” “Bad Girls” and “Hot Stuff” expressed the aggressive sexual abandon of the time, a period when the largest bulge of the baby boom was just entering their 20s and all the possibilities for excess.
Summer’s songs may have been mainstream chart toppers, but her music was particularly popular in clubs, where disco was largely associated with the emerging visibility of gay culture.
As seen in many other documentaries, the widespread success of disco resulted in a swift and at times violent backlash, as some White male rock fans felt threatened and eclipsed by a music associated with the easy mingling of gay people and racial minorities.
Summer was more than just a disco queen. Her collaboration with German musical producer Giorgio Moroder resulted in the throbbing “I Feel Love,” a trancelike number that set a thousand dance floors aflame, but also presaged the EDM/techno scene that would later dominate European concerts and raves.
A product of the Black church in the American South, the incubator of so much musical talent, Summer would find herself misunderstood in the late 1980s at the height of the AIDS crisis, when so many gay men were dying and some of America’s most vocally prominent and politically active Christians were publicly unsympathetic to their plight.
“Love to Love You” is filled with Summer’s private journal entries and home movies, as well as the recollections of her children, who were continually surprised by her secrets, versatility and contradictions. Later in life, Summer gave up music to take up painting, and departed the Los Angeles area for Nashville, where she died of lung cancer in 2012.
• Showtime launches the four-part spy thriller miniseries “Ghosts of Beirut” (10 p.m. Sunday, Showtime, TV-MA). It recalls a four-decade hunt for a Lebanese terrorist whose insurgent activities ranged from the embassy bombing that killed hundreds of U.S. Marines in 1982 to the most desperate days of the U.S. invasion and occupation of Iraq.
Look for Dina Shihabi as Lena, the CIA analyst who connects the dots between a seemingly obvious Iranian attack and the agency’s most durable nemesis, a man known interchangeably as both a “ghost” and as “smoke.”
Shihabi may be familiar to viewers of the 2022 Netflix head-scratcher “Archive/81,” a compelling series about time travel and old videos, a haunted townhouse and other mystical malarkey. Not unlike her Lena character, Shihabi brings a wealth of backgrounds to her parts. Born in Saudi Arabia and educated in Dubai, she was raised in a household with many ethnic influences.
“Beirut” may appeal to viewers of “Homeland,” or may remind viewers of how long ago “Homeland” and its complicated subject matter seemed to dominate our national attention.
Proof that television shows can define their era and then be consigned to memory or oblivion arrived this week with a publicist’s reminder that May 20 marks the 30th anniversary of the very last episode of “Cheers.”
It’s funny, I remember watching it. Probably before a helping of “Seinfeld” or “Frasier” or both, and having the distinct impression that “Cheers” already seemed like a series from another time.
While we’re in a valedictory mode, don’t forget that Sunday marks the very last episode of “NCIS: Los Angeles” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-14), followed by “A Salute to NCIS: Los Angeles” (10 p.m., TV-14).
• Some titles really bring out the morbid absurdity of a series. “Autopsy: The Last Hours of Doris Day” (9 p.m. Sunday, Reelz) comes to mind. Doris Day was 97 at the time of her death. When a series goes meddling in the last private hours of very, very old ladies, it has probably run its course.
Saturday highlights
• After a woman’s spouse drowns and disappears in a kayaking accident, she has a shocking encounter in the 2023 thriller “The Man With My Husband’s Face” (8 p.m., Lifetime, TV-PG).
• Tender feelings grow between an assistant curator and an American Indian park ranger in the 2023 romance “Zion National: A National Park Romance” (8 p.m., Hallmark, TV-G).
• The Los Angeles Lakers host the Denver Nuggets in the NBA Western Conference finals, Game 3 (8:30 p.m., ABC).
Sunday highlights
• Scheduled on “60 Minutes” (7 p.m., CBS): Price gouging by Pentagon suppliers; cyber-fraud that targets senior citizens; pop artist Jeff Koons.
• Special guests and confetti mark the season finale of “American Idol” (8 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).
• “Lucy Worsley’s Royal Myths and Secrets” (8 p.m., r, PBS, TV-14, check local listings) recalls Queen Anne, whose legacy may be the creation of Great Britain, but whose reputation was dogged by gossip and scandal.
• “Fear the Walking Dead” (9 p.m., AMC, TV-MA) shuffles along.
• “Tom Jones” on “Masterpiece” (9 p.m., PBS, TV-14, check local listings) concludes.
• Having used ATN to back an American fascist who may have rigged an election through arson terror, the Roy co-CEO bros now must face the wrath of Shiv on “Succession” (9 p.m., HBO, TV-MA).
• Hudson wants the task force shut down on “The Blacklist” (10 p.m., NBC, TV-14).
• Sam’s destructive habit of emotionally shutting down and shutting out loved ones kicks in at a particularly bad moment on “Somebody Somewhere” (10:30 p.m., HBO, TV-MA).
Saturday series
Aiden is blamed for a plane crash on “NCIS: Los Angeles” (8 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14) ... “The Wall” (8 p.m., NBC, r, TV-PG).
Two episodes of “48 Hours” (9 p.m., r, and 10 p.m., CBS) ... “Weakest Link” (9 p.m., NBC, r, TV-PG) ... Two vintage helpings of “Saturday Night Live” (10 p.m. and 11:30 p.m, NBC, r, TV-14).
Sunday series
“Dateline” (7 p.m., NBC, r) ... Friendly fire on the season finale of “The Equalizer” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14) ... Homer’s life flashes before his eyes on the season finale of “The Simpsons” (8 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... A prom catastrophe on the season finale of “The Great North” (8:30 p.m., Fox, TV-PG).
Katsumoto faces the bar on “Magnum P.I.” (9 p.m., NBC, r, TV-PG) ... Louise can’t handle criticism on the season finale of “Bob’s Burgers” (9 p.m., Fox, TV-PG) ... Alpha dogging on “House Broken” (9:30 p.m., Fox, TV-14).