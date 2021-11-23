I BELIEVE IN yesterday as much as the next fan, but Peter Jackson’s epic miniseries “The Beatles: Get Back” is said to clock in at more than eight hours on Disney+ over three nights this Thanksgiving weekend.
Culled from more than 60 hours of unseen footage and more than 150 hours of restored audio not used in the 1970 film “Let It Be,” this is an archivist’s equivalent of 4,000 holes in Blackburn, Lancashire.
Is this the last major Beatles’ special of our lifetime? Tomorrow never knows.
Few bands or brands have better managed, packaged and repurposed their catalog. In fact, this isn’t even the first Thanksgiving-related Beatles spectacular. Way back in 1995, ABC aired the “Beatles Anthology” documentary series over three nights of Thanksgiving week. To put that in some perspective, “Anthology” debuted on Nov. 19, 1995. Three days later, Disney released the movie “Toy Story,” from a fledgling animation studio called Pixar.
And this isn’t the first reworking of this material to come out just in time for the shopping season. The remastered CD “Let It Be Naked” was released on Nov. 17, 2003.
“Let It Be,” the source material for this special, was directed by Michael Lindsay-Hogg, who returned to a Beatles story in 2000 with the VH1 film “Two of Us,” an imagined reconciliation between John Lennon (Jared Harris) and Paul McCartney (Aidan Quinn) in 1976.
I interviewed Lindsay-Hogg at the time, and we discussed how VH1 was spinning old material into gold with their “Pop Up Video” series. During the British Invasion era, Lindsay-Hogg had shot performance clips of the Beatles, Stones and others for “Ready, Steady, Go” and various U.K. series. When I asked him if he ever thought the clips would become so valuable, he laughed and told me that everyone involved expected their fleeting fame to end at any moment and that they would have to get “real jobs.” He thought the footage would also be tossed out in short order.
The notion of residual value of footage has very much changed over the decades. In the spring of 1968, Lennon and McCartney made an impromptu visit to “The Tonight Show,” with guest host Joe Garagiola sitting in for Johnny Carson. Tallulah Bankhead was there as well! You’d think somebody might consider this eventful television, but at the time NBC discarded old shows or literally taped over them. As a result, there’s a very rough version of this “Tonight Show” appearance on YouTube. It looks like somebody shot a video of their TV set. It’s a frustrating viewing experience.
Director Peter Jackson (“The Lord of the Rings”) certainly knows the value of old footage. “Get Back” is his first project since “They Shall Not Grow Old,” a moving restoration of films of World War I soldiers. It’s sobering to consider that we are further removed in time from “Let It Be” than the Beatles’ rooftop concert was from Armistice Day 1918.
We know Beatles fans of a certain age will stream “Get Back” in rapture. But will it appear to their grandchildren, Vera, Chuck and Dave? What contemporary pop culture will still seem exciting come 2071? Will anyone remember things we said today?
