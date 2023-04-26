LET’S GET THIS out of the way: Any TV mystery involving a posh family’s vacation in a luxury resort is going to be compared, unfairly, to “The White Lotus.” The new eight-part Hulu series “Saint X” does dwell on themes of class, privilege and guilt the way that HBO satire can, but it also plays with time and memory in a manner that departs from the satirical tone of “The White Lotus.”

Pretty 20-something Emily (Alyicia Debnam-Carey) is first seen at a Brooklyn bar, where a corporate type offers to buy her a drink. He’s soon disappointed to find that she has a boyfriend, an altruistic lawyer, and that they are too busy trying to save the world to hang out with mere consultants to the 1%. This moment of virtue signaling and one-upmanship sets the tone for what is yet to come. Or rather, what has already happened, and how very different worlds collide.