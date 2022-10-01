ANOTHER REBOOT? While many groan at remakes, over numerous seasons FX’s “Fargo” has proven to be a great companion to the 1996 Coen Brothers film, occasionally exceeding the original.
The 1994 movie version of Anne Rice’s “Interview With the Vampire” hardly ranks as a classic, but readers can recall with pleasure their discovery of the 1976 novel and its sensuous reinvention of the gothic genre. The most memorable aspect of the movie was not its casting of pretty boy A-listers Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt, but its introduction of child actress Kirsten Dunst, who, coincidentally, has gone on to appear in a memorable season of FX’s “Fargo.”
Now AMC reinterprets “Interview” (10:05 p.m. Sunday, TV-MA) with several interesting twists. The tale makes the most of its New Orleans setting. Louis (Jacob Anderson) is a creole proprietor of Storyville bars and bordellos. The series explores the racial and political dynamics of the city in the early 20th century, a time when a Black businessman could go far, as long as he knew his place in a hugely corrupt environment. Sam Reid stars as Lestat, the French bon vivant vampire who sees in Louis all the possibilities of (after) life in the New World.
In most vampire movies, a character passes from the mortal to immortal realms in a sanguineous flash, with memories of life evaporating like a dream. The episodic nature of this “Vampire” explores Louis’ painful and messy disentanglement with his family and business partners, a narrative arc that shows Storyville in retreat as the South’s Jim Crow politics encroach ever more viciously on the sinful Crescent City.
All this would be enough to successfully evoke the languid atmosphere and slow-melding stew of Catholic, occult and homoerotic themes explored in Rice’s gothic masterpiece. But this “Interview” adds another element, a flash-forward to the present day, or perhaps the near future, when the immortal Louis meets with his original interviewer, Daniel Molloy (Eric Bogosian), to set the record straight.
A reformed junkie, Daniel’s memories of their first encounter are murky at best. Here they meet in Louis’s 21st-century hideaway, a clinically spartan compound located in some aggressively modern Gulf emirate city — the spiritual opposite of New Orleans.
Daniel confronts gothic tales with a laserlike cynicism and a weariness born of a lifetime of being lied to. He’s the perfect foil for Louis, who is intent on spinning a fantastical romance from a mountainous pile of drained corpses.
For all the talk of dragons and rings, “Interview With the Vampire” is the miniseries genre reboot you’ve been waiting for. It’s the fall’s best series thus far.
• Something borrowed and something “NYPD Blue,” the new procedural “East New York” (10 p.m. Sunday, CBS, TV-14) sports two producers from that storied ABC series as well as one of its signature stars, Jimmy Smits. Amanda Warren stars as Deputy Inspector Regina Haywood, who arrives at Brooklyn’s 74th precinct, a place she hopes to shape up in a hurry. Her instincts are to make the police part of the neighborhood and change the perception that they are an occupying army.
“East” doesn’t hide the fact that it arrived after the great protests of 2020, when citizens took to the streets to protest too many unarmed civilians of color being killed by police. That social movement also called into question TV’s depiction of urban police dynamics. Shows from “Law & Order” to “Blue Bloods” have been dismissed as “copaganda” by many.
It remains to be seen if the focus on “East New York” marks a change, or merely lip service.
Saturday highlights
• Regional MLB action (7 p.m., Fox) presents either the New York Mets at the Atlanta Braves or the Houston Astros hosting the Tampa Bay Rays.
• College football action includes LSU at Auburn (7 p.m., ESPN) and North Carolina State at Clemson (7:30 p.m., ABC).
• Fans celebrate “Halloween in Hollywood” (8 p.m., NBC).
• A young couple’s disappearance sparks a nationwide manhunt and media frenzy in the 2022 shocker “The Gabby Petito Story” (8 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).
• Three women bond over old times in the 2022 romance “Girlfriendship” (8 p.m., Hallmark, TV-G).
• Standup comedy on “Yvonne Orji: A Whole Me” (10 p.m., HBO, TV-MA).
• Like a sports team during a “rebuilding” year, “Saturday Night Live” (11:30 p.m., NBC, TV-14) enters its 48th season with many unfamiliar faces. Miles Teller hosts with musical guest Kendrick Lamar.
Sunday highlights
• “60 Minutes” (7:30 p.m., CBS).
• Weather permitting, the Braves host the Mets in MLB action (7 p.m., ESPN). The tightest divisional pennant race in either league.
• Lucy Worsley Investigates” (8 p.m., PBS, TV-14) explores Britain’s history of witch hunts.
• Fareed Zakaria hosts “Supreme Power: Inside the Highest Court in the Land” (8 p.m., CNN), examining recent decisions that have rejected precedent and looking at the history of the court’s current composition.
• Catherine de Medici charts her own course on “The Serpent Queen” (8:05 p.m., Starz, TV-MA).
• The Tampa Bay Buccaneers host the Kansas City Chiefs in NFL action (8:15 p.m., NBC).
• Michelle can’t outrun her past on “American Gigolo” (9 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).
• Targaryen tales on “House of the Dragon” (9 p.m., HBO, TV-MA).
• Nolan nears his goal on “The Rookie” (10 p.m., ABC, TV-14).
• The 2022 documentary “Nothing Compares” (10 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA) profiles singer Sinead O’Connor.
• The docuseries “Blumhouse’s Compendium of Horror” (10 p.m., Epix, TV-MA) glances back at genre classics.
Cult choice
Robert De Niro, James Woods and Elizabeth McGovern star in director Sergio Leone’s 1984 epic “Once Upon a Time in America” (8 p.m. Saturday, Showx), a tale of gangsters coming of age in New York’s Jewish ghettos in the early 20th century.
Saturday series
While protecting the district attorney, McCall risks capture on “The Equalizer” (8:30 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14) ... Callen falls into a trap on “NCIS: Los Angeles” (9 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14) ... “Dateline” (9 p.m., NBC, r) ... “48 Hours” (10 p.m., CBS) ... A vintage helping of “Saturday Night Live” (10 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14).
Sunday series
Jury duty for Lisa on “The Simpsons” (8 p.m., Fox, TV-PG) ... “Celebrity Jeopardy!” (8 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) ... Wolf and Honeybee tangle on “The Great North” (8:30 p.m., Fox, TV-PG) ... Family secrets prove dangerous on “The Equalizer” (8:30 p.m., CBS, TV-14).
A cabin by the lake on “Bob’s Burgers” (9 p.m., Fox, TV-PG) ... “Celebrity Wheel of Fortune” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) ... Be kind, rewind on “Family Guy” (9:30 p.m., Fox, TV-14).