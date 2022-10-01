ANOTHER REBOOT? While many groan at remakes, over numerous seasons FX’s “Fargo” has proven to be a great companion to the 1996 Coen Brothers film, occasionally exceeding the original.

The 1994 movie version of Anne Rice’s “Interview With the Vampire” hardly ranks as a classic, but readers can recall with pleasure their discovery of the 1976 novel and its sensuous reinvention of the gothic genre. The most memorable aspect of the movie was not its casting of pretty boy A-listers Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt, but its introduction of child actress Kirsten Dunst, who, coincidentally, has gone on to appear in a memorable season of FX’s “Fargo.”