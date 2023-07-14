BELIEVE IT OR NOT, you’ve been invited to a film festival. The PBS Short Film Festival kicked off on Monday and dozens of films, many of them six to 20 minutes long, are available to stream on the PBS Video App and through Facebook.
“Plum Town” follows a corporate developer who returns to his family’s plum orchard. In “New Beginnings,” a filmmaker spends roughly seven minutes with her grandmother, who recalls her birth in Calabria, Italy, her move to the U.S. and life here. They make biscotti together while she reminisces. “Everything Wrong and Nowhere to Go” takes a darkly comic look at the effects of climate change, extreme weather and their impact on the human psyche. All in 12 minutes!
“DC’s Shoe: The Origin of New Balance in Washington DC” takes a 10-minute tour of sneaker culture and history and examines how one particular brand conquered street culture in the nation’s capital in the mid- to late 1980s. “A Little Off the Top” explores the culture of the Black barber shop using a miniaturized set and 3D characters in a web-based series extolling the wisdom of scissor-wielding elders for the benefit of young customers.
These are just a few of the films, all blessedly brief showcases for emerging film talent. For more information, go to pbs.org/filmfestival/.
• What’s worse than a bad breakup? Why “Quicksand,” of course! Set in the jungles of Colombia, the 2023 adventure shocker streams on Shudder, the streaming platform dedicated to horror movies.
It’s nice to see “Quicksand” and its commitment to one of the more dependable staples of screen terror. Can a movie about amnesia be next?
• Netflix streams “Bird Box Barcelona,” a sequel of sorts to the 2018 horror film starring Sandra Bullock. Viewers may recall that in the original, a peculiar plague had struck humanity, causing all who were stared at by an afflicted person to commit suicide. Talk about killer looks!
As you might expect, “Barcelona” moves the dystopia to a foreign locale, where a mysterious force has decimated the world’s population and left the streets of Barcelona empty and desolate. At least you don’t have throngs of tourists to deal with anymore.
• Speaking of new locales, Netflix also streams the fifth season of “Too Hot to Handle.” The contestants on this spectacle think they have embarked on a Caribbean cruise and a new dating show called “Love Overboard.” Little do they know that they’ve been cast in the return of “Too Hot,” a show where the $200,000 prize goes to the contestant with the perfect body who avoids physical contact and intimacy with their fellow peacocks.
• Hulu streams the concert documentary special “Imagine Dragons Live in Vegas.” It follows the band as they return to their old haunts in their hometown, where they once polished their act playing dives, casinos and bars. It culminates with a performance of their hits at the city’s biggest arena, Allegiant Stadium.
Other highlights
• A fetching journalist explores her family tree in the 2022 holiday romance “My Southern Family Christmas” (8 p.m., Hallmark, TV-G).
• Participants prepare grab-and-go meals on “The Great American Recipe” (9 p.m., PBS).
• Family dinner looms large on “Blue Bloods” (10 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14).
Cult choice
Two con men (Jack Nicholson and Warren Beatty) set out to fleece a flighty heiress (Stockard Channing, in her first starring role) in the 1975 comedy “The Fortune” (10 p.m., TCM). Despite the star power of its two leading men, then at the peak of their careers, director Mike Nichols’ attempt to revive the screwball comedy sensitivities of the 1930s was not well received.
Series notes
Phil Keoghan hosts “Tough as Nails” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... “Hot Wheels: Ultimate Challenge” (8 p.m., NBC, TV-PG) ... “WWE Friday Night SmackDown” (8 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... A shooting claims a local football hero on “Will Trent” (8 p.m., ABC, r, TV-14).
A mine explosion sparks a blaze on “Fire Country” (9 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14) ... “Dateline” (9 p.m., NBC) ... “20/20” (9 p.m., ABC).
Late night
Due to the Writers Guild strike, all late-night shows are in repeats.
Mariah Carey and Kumail Nanjiani appear on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” (11:35 p.m., CBS) ... Jimmy Fallon welcomes James Corden, Jenna Ortega and Mike Feeney on “The Tonight Show” (11:35 p.m., NBC) ... Jason Bateman, Action Bronson and Jimmy Fallon appear on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” (11:35 p.m., ABC).
Andy Samberg, Chris O’Dowd and Fred Armisen visit “Late Night With Seth Meyers” (12:35 a.m., NBC).
