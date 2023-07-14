BELIEVE IT OR NOT, you’ve been invited to a film festival. The PBS Short Film Festival kicked off on Monday and dozens of films, many of them six to 20 minutes long, are available to stream on the PBS Video App and through Facebook.

“Plum Town” follows a corporate developer who returns to his family’s plum orchard. In “New Beginnings,” a filmmaker spends roughly seven minutes with her grandmother, who recalls her birth in Calabria, Italy, her move to the U.S. and life here. They make biscotti together while she reminisces. “Everything Wrong and Nowhere to Go” takes a darkly comic look at the effects of climate change, extreme weather and their impact on the human psyche. All in 12 minutes!