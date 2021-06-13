Douglas Huron, a lawyer who won several major cases concerning the rights of employees, including a landmark Supreme Court decision that declared gender stereotyping a form of workplace discrimination, died June 7 at his home in Washington, D.C. He was 75.
He had primary lateral sclerosis, a rare variant of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), said his wife, Amy Wind.
Huron, who worked for the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division early in his career, argued many times before federal courts on behalf of workers who believed they had been subjected to bias in one form or another. He rarely spoke to the media about his cases, but he appeared at legal conferences around the country, and his trial briefs are studied in law schools.
“To me, he was the best civil rights lawyer in the country,” his longtime law partner Richard Salzman said in an interview. “He was the most brilliant trial lawyer I have ever seen. He could connect with juries, and he was a straight shooter who had the respect of judges.”
One of Huron’s first major cases, NAACP v. Allen, was decided in 1972, when he was with the Justice Department. Huron argued that the state of Alabama had violated the Civil Rights Act of 1964 through discriminatory practices that kept Black officers from being hired as state troopers.
Alabama federal judge Frank Johnson, one of the leading jurists of the civil rights era, issued a decision requiring the state to hire one Black trooper for every White trooper until 25 percent of the force was African American.
In 1973, Huron was part of a Justice Department legal team that won a case against a New Jersey electricians union, which had admitted few Black and Hispanic workers to its ranks. He later won a settlement against United Airlines for widespread discriminatory practices.
During President Jimmy Carter’s administration from 1977 to 1981, Huron was a White House adviser, leading efforts to nominate female and minority candidates for federal judgeships. Among those he recommended was Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who served on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit for 13 years before she was named to the Supreme Court in 1993.
Huron spent the rest of his career in private practice in Washington, first at Kator, Scott & Heller and later at Heller, Huron, Chertkof & Salzman. His legal focus remained discrimination against employees under the country’s civil rights laws.
In 1988, Huron made a precedent-setting argument on behalf of Vernell Sutherland, a female management consultant with the Arthur Young accounting firm, which had denied her a promotion because she was not sufficiently “meek and mild” — a description recorded in company records.
“I had never heard that term in a consulting environment,” Sutherland said at the time. “You’re encouraged to be very aggressive, and to be ‘meek and mild’ sounded like the antithesis of what you should be doing.”
A jury awarded her more than $241,000 in damages.
One year later, with co-counsel James Heller, Huron went before the Supreme Court in another case of a woman denied a promotion at a large accounting firm.
In proceedings that dragged on for seven years, Ann Hopkins was seeking redress after the Price Waterhouse company rejected her bid to become a partner, calling her “too macho,” “pushy” and in need of “a course in charm school.”
Huron summed up the case this way: “She wanted to be a partner, was considered for partner, and it was denied because of her sex.”
The Supreme Court ruled in a 6-to-3 decision that Price Waterhouse violated Title VII of the Civil Rights Act by basing its hiring and promotion decisions on discriminatory expectations of gender-related behavior. It was the first time the court had determined that gender stereotyping was a form of discrimination.