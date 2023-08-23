DOVER -- On Wednesday, Aug. 30, Langdon Place of Dover, a senior living community, will be hosting a spaghetti dinner fundraiser to benefit the Pease Greeters.
The Pease Greeters are a local nonprofit organization that welcomes and supports troops departing and arriving at Portsmouth International Airport on their journeys to and from bases worldwide and deployments to conflict zones.
Langdon Place of Dover is generously donating 300 spaghetti dinner meals, with 100% of the proceeds going directly to the Pease Greeters.
Tickets for the spaghetti dinner are priced at $10 per person and will be available for purchase at the door on the day of the event. Attendees are encouraged to bring friends and carpool due to limited parking availability.
In addition to the main fundraiser, Langdon Place of Dover is presenting a 50/50 raffle and a raffle basket, with all proceeds dedicated to supporting the Pease Greeters' mission.
The dinner is from 4 to 7 p.m. Langdon Place is at 60 Middle Road in Dover.
