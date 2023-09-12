Flooding in Beihai, Guangxi

An aerial view shows a flooded village in Shankou town after heavy rainfall in Hepu county, Beihai, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, China, September 11, 2023.

 STRINGER/VIA REUTERS

The southern Chinese city of Maoming has urged residents to stay away from bodies of water as it struggles to locate and capture dozens of crocodiles that fled a farm during weekend flooding.

The Siamese crocodiles, including 69 adults and 6 babies, were confirmed to be missing after about four months worth of rain pelted the subtropical city on Saturday and Sunday. Parts of Maoming, in Guangdong province, were submerged in up to 3.3 feet of floodwater from back-to-back typhoons.