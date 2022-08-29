When Harry Styles sings in “Falling,” “I’m falling again, I’m falling again, I’m falling. What if I’m down? What if I’m out? ... I’m falling again, I’m falling again, I’m falling” — it’s heartbreaking. But if you’re at risk of falling because of medications you’re taking, it’s nothing short of potential bone breaking or worse.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about 36 million falls are reported among older adults annually. Falls account for 95% of the 300,000 older folks hospitalized for a hip fracture every year. While many falls are from weakened leg and core strength, refusal to use a cane or a walker when outside, poor eyesight, tripping hazards in the home and lack of grab bars in the bath, many result from a medication or a combination of medications that you’re taking. The most common culprits are: