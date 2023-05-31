HULU OFFERS a new variation on the cooking competition reality show, and it’s a real drag. “Drag Me to Dinner” is hosted by cabaret star Murray Hill, recently seen on HBO’s “Somebody Somewhere.” Actor Neil Patrick Harris, performer Bianca Del Rio and comedian Haneefah Wood will act as a judging panel, as teams of drag performers go head-to-head week after week to serve up the most colorful dinners. Subtlety is not on the menu.
Dismissed by some as a dangerous and immoral threat to the nation’s youth, drag culture has long been a part of entertainment, and is as mainstream as “Some Like it Hot,” the 1959 comedy considered the greatest ever made, or “Bosom Buddies,” the TV sitcom that launched the career of Tom Hanks, everybody’s idea of a nice, normal guy.
DEAR ABBY: A guy at work, “Leon,” is my age, very friendly and down-to-earth. When we’ve worked together, we have had great conversations, and he has told me a lot about his girlfriend who he’s been with for years. I feel guilty knowing this because Leon is having an affair with a girl here …
DEAR HELOISE: My family loves sausage patties on Sunday morning when we are all gathered together around the breakfast table. Unfortunately, I hated making them because the sausage stuck to my hands and that greasy fat was so difficult to get off. Then I tried wetting my hands with water bef…
MOSCOW/KYIV — Ukrainian drones struck wealthy districts of Moscow on Tuesday, Russia said in what one politician called the most dangerous attack on the capital since World War II, while Kyiv was also hit from the air for the third time in 24 hours.
The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday declined to hear a bid by child pornography victims to overcome a legal shield for internet companies in a case involving a lawsuit accusing Reddit Inc of violating federal law by failing to rid the discussion website of this illegal content.
Two of five people still missing after the partial collapse of an Iowa apartment building this weekend were likely inside at the time, officials said on Tuesday, but the structure is too unstable to immediately resume a search for them.
Right-wing Republicans said Tuesday they oppose a bipartisan deal to raise the $31.4 trillion U.S. debt ceiling ahead of its first test in Congress, setting up a nail-biting week before the United States potentially runs out of money to pay its bills.