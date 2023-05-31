HULU OFFERS a new variation on the cooking competition reality show, and it’s a real drag. “Drag Me to Dinner” is hosted by cabaret star Murray Hill, recently seen on HBO’s “Somebody Somewhere.” Actor Neil Patrick Harris, performer Bianca Del Rio and comedian Haneefah Wood will act as a judging panel, as teams of drag performers go head-to-head week after week to serve up the most colorful dinners. Subtlety is not on the menu.

Dismissed by some as a dangerous and immoral threat to the nation’s youth, drag culture has long been a part of entertainment, and is as mainstream as “Some Like it Hot,” the 1959 comedy considered the greatest ever made, or “Bosom Buddies,” the TV sitcom that launched the career of Tom Hanks, everybody’s idea of a nice, normal guy.