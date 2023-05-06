RISE AND SHINE, royalist early birds! Coverage of the coronation of King Charles III begins at 5 a.m. Saturday. Look for the traditional networks, ABC, CBS and NBC, to provide live broadcast coverage as well as streamed content on their digital outlets. Britbox, the streaming platform filled with content from across the pond, promises live coverage with a proper British accent.

The relevance of these proceedings to American viewers is up for debate. But Charles III’s coronation, arriving some 70 years after the installation of his mother, Elizabeth II, offers a chance to reflect on the fact that television has been covering such events for a lifetime.