RISE AND SHINE, royalist early birds! Coverage of the coronation of King Charles III begins at 5 a.m. Saturday. Look for the traditional networks, ABC, CBS and NBC, to provide live broadcast coverage as well as streamed content on their digital outlets. Britbox, the streaming platform filled with content from across the pond, promises live coverage with a proper British accent.
The relevance of these proceedings to American viewers is up for debate. But Charles III’s coronation, arriving some 70 years after the installation of his mother, Elizabeth II, offers a chance to reflect on the fact that television has been covering such events for a lifetime.
At the time of Elizabeth’s 1953 coronation, TV was a relatively new medium, just beginning to supplant radio as the way for advertisers to reach the most customers.
Some seven decades later, television endures. You could say that TV is as “seasoned” as the “new” 75-year-old king. But it’s still around, and evolving in ways that make it hard to replace.
For what it’s worth, networks will cover the coronation live, but have not scheduled any prime-time recaps. For those who don’t want to get up with the dawn, there’s “The Coronation of King Charles III” (4 p.m., EST, C-Span), airing over seven hours.
• While we’re on the subject of enduring appeal, what do we make of the fact that Drew Barrymore has been tapped to host the 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards (8 p.m. Sunday, MTV, BET, CMT, Comedy Central, MTV2, Nickelodeon, Paramount, Pop, TVLand, VH1)?
For decades, this event has used catchy, inventive award categories (Best Kiss, etc.) to attract an audience of younger viewers to reward the best screen entertainment of the past year and heavily promote the onslaught of summer movies breathing down audiences’ necks as May gets underway.
As mentioned, the accent was on youth and silliness, a way to reach viewers just graduating from Nickelodeon to MTV. Some years back, I dubbed this the Candy and Clearasil Crowd.
Over the years, the hosts have been either edgy or of-the-moment. The first awards were hosted by Dennis Miller in 1992, and comics have generally dominated, from Ben Stiller and Janeane Garofalo (1996); Sarah Silverman (2007); Rebel Wilson (2013); Amy Schumer (2015) and Leslie Jones and Nicki Glazer in 2021.
Following this tradition, Barrymore would have been a logical choice some 20 or 30 years back, when she was both younger and more of a lovable mess. She could have co-hosted the 2001 Awards with her then-husband, Tom Green, when they were married for a minute. (For the record: Jimmy Fallon and Kirsten Dunst hosted in 2001.)
To her credit, Barrymore’s a bit of a “mom” figure now. She may appeal to the fans of Netflix’s “Stranger Things” in the same way that series’ star Winona Ryder does. She was in the kind of 1980s movies that inspired that show’s Steven Spielberg-meets Stephen King vibe.
Barrymore also has not been afraid to associate herself with outlets that skew a tad older. For some time, she lent her presence (and family pedigree) to TCM to introduce her favorite classic movies. And this year, she’s become the face of Pluto, the free ad-supported streaming platform that aggregates a massive amount of content, much of it vintage. They celebrated Valentine’s Day by launching an “I Love Lucy” channel. Starting this January, Pluto started “Drewsday” programming on Tuesdays, nights when Barrymore curated movies and shows for streamers overwhelmed by Pluto’s massive load of (free!) content.
All this is wonderful for Barrymore. But you still have to wonder what her hosting stint says about MTV. Has the network given up on the kiddies? Or is it more worried about losing the middle-aged audience that grew up with both Barrymore and music videos?
If you need another clue, stick around to see Jennifer Coolidge (“The White Lotus”) receive the Comic Genius Award. She may be of the moment, but she doesn’t pretend to be young.
Saturday highlights
• The Boston Red Sox face the Philadelphia Phillies in Major League Baseball action (7 p.m., Fox).
• Memphis and Michigan clash in USFL football action (7:30 p.m., NBC, TV-14).
• Corsages can’t handle the heat in the 2023 shocker “Abducted on Prom Night” (8 p.m., Lifetime, TV-PG).
• A woman meets her ex as her parents renew their vows on the 2023 romance “When Love Springs” (8 p.m., Hallmark, TV-G).
• The Lakers and Golden State Warriors meet in Game 3 of the NBA Western Conference semifinals (8:30 p.m., ABC).
• Don’t expect new episodes of “Saturday Night Live” (11:30 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14) for the duration of the writers’ strike.
Sunday highlights
• “The Power Hour” (7 p.m., AXS) embarks on a new season of interviews with musicians of the classic rock era.
• Scheduled on “60 Minutes” (7 p.m., CBS): Illegal child labor; finding lithium for car batteries; photojournalist and war correspondent James Nachtwey.
• “American Idol” (8 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).
• One calamity follows another on the season finale of “Call the Midwife” (8 p.m., PBS, TV-14, check local listings).
• Budget cuts on “Lucky Hank” (9 p.m., AMC, TV-14).
• Tom faces banishment on “Tom Jones” on “Masterpiece” (9 p.m., PBS, TV-14, check local listings).
• Bluffmanship continues on “Succession” (9 p.m., HBO, TV-MA).
• News spreads that Red was taken hostage during a deli robbery in Philadelphia on “The Blacklist” (10 p.m., NBC, TV-14).
• A plan emerges to topple the Maguires on the season finale of “The Company You Keep” (10 p.m., ABC, TV-14).
• Louis supports the American colonists’ rebellion as he grows more confident on the throne on “Marie-Antoinette” (10 p.m., PBS, TV-MA).
• Sam’s singing lessons churn up strong emotions on “Somebody Somewhere” (10:30 p.m., HBO, TV-MA).
Saturday series
An actress follows the team for research on “NCIS” (8 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14) ... Two repeat episodes of “48 Hours” (9 p.m., and 10 p.m., CBS).
Sunday series
“Dateline” (7 p.m., NBC, r, TV-PG) ... A blast from the past on “The Equalizer” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14) ... A plague of insects on “The Simpsons” (8 p.m., Fox, TV-PG) ... A high-tech gimmick threatens the local economy on “The Great North” (8:30 p.m., Fox, TV-PG).
A homeless man’s murder offers few clues on “East New York” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-14) ... Hawaiian eyes on “Magnum P.I.” (9 p.m., NBC, r, TV-PG) ... Meg’s sham Moscow marriage fizzles on “Family Guy” (9 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... Posh pooches on “House Broken” (9:30 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... A CIA agent is slain on “NCIS: Los Angeles” (10 p.m., CBS, TV-14).