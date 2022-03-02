Duvall Hecht, who spun the tedium of his daily commute into a cottage industry as founder of Books on Tape, a company that converted the written word into recorded sound and helped popularize the concept of audiobooks, died Feb. 10 at his home in Costa Mesa, Calif.
He was 91.
The cause was congestive heart failure, said his daughter Katrin Bandhauer.
Hecht was an Olympic gold medalist in rowing, a Marine Corps pilot and, with the establishment of Books on Tape in 1975, an entrepreneur who harnessed the still-new technology of cassette tapes to offer bibliophiles a novel way of experiencing literature.
He was working at a brokerage firm in Los Angeles in the late 1960s, with a roughly one-hour commute on either end of his workday, when he became “frantic,” he told the Los Angeles Times, to escape his daily misery on the road.
Radio, he said, offered little more than “bad music and worse news.” He found a degree of solace in recorded books for the blind, which he played on a reel-to-reel machine that rode along like a passenger in his Porsche. (Cassettes, still in their infancy, were soon to explode in popularity.)
Surely, Hecht thought as he navigated freeways clogged with commuters who shared his misery, others might like to listen to books on tape.
Books on Tape became the formal name of his business, which he established in 1975 with help from his first wife, Sigrid, and with seed money from the sale of his Porsche. The venture made him, in the description of the trade publication Publishers Weekly, “the first great purveyor of full-length recorded books on cassette.”
Hecht was not the first person to record audio versions of books. Aside from books for the blind, he said, one could find book recordings offering instruction in foreign languages, recitations of the Bible, inspirational and self-help manifestos and advise for salespeople on closing a deal.
But “I wanted something that would help me get through life today,” he told the Times. “I wanted modern, current literature.”
