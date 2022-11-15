NETFLIX IMPORTS “Run for the Money,” a hit in Japan since 2004. Celebrities, other up-and-comers and semi-famous people engage in an elaborate game of tag, running away from black-clad “hunters” in a race to see who emerges last with a cash prize.
It remains to be seen if this Asian import will catch on like South Korea’s “Squid Game,” a hugely popular and critical hit for Netflix.
Ideas for dystopian reality shows have been around for decades, long before “Survivor,” “Big Brother” and other fare arrived at the turn of this century.
Among my favorite “Survivor” inspirations is “The Tenth Victim,” a 1965 Italian fantasy directed by Elio Petri. Set in a stylized future of modernist architecture and peculiar religious cults, it follows players of a TV series called “The Big Hunt,” designed to engage viewers so completely that the TV show replaces murder, societal violence and even war.
These TV players don’t merely strive to survive, they must kill their competitors to advance. The last warm body left standing wins. Look for Marcello Mastroianni and Ursula Andress as beautiful, deadly rivals.
In one scene, Andress sports a machine gun bra that clearly inspired “Austin Powers.” It’s a surreal and intermittently prescient glance at the future from the 1960s, featuring an intriguing score by Piero Piccioni. “The Tenth Victim” can be streamed for free on ad-supported services, including Tubi, Vudu and Plex.
• Peacock streams the six-part documentary series “Once Upon a Time in Londongrad.” Directed by Jed Rothstein (“WeWork”), it explores the large and influential community of Russian exiles, spies and oligarchs in London.
Their presence and vast wealth have complicated and compromised the U.K.’s relations with Vladimir Putin’s regime. London and its environs have also become the scene of terror and the murder of tycoons and others who have fallen out of Putin’s favor.
• For corruption closer to home, “American Greed” (10 p.m., CNBC, TV-PG) profiles Chris Epps, who used his position at the top of the Mississippi Department of Corrections to create a fiefdom of payoffs and bribes totaling nearly a billion dollars.
• “American Experience” (9 p.m., PBS, TV-MA, check local listings) concludes its two-part series “Taken Hostage,” recalling the Iran hostage crisis of 1979-81. The ongoing saga would inspire nightly coverage on ABC, where “Nightline” emerged midway through the standoff, to cover incidents with fresh installments every 24 hours.
This steady drumbeat would not only give ABC its first real ratings winner against Johnny Carson’s “The Tonight Show,” it turned the “America Held Hostage” meme into a stain on the nation’s honor. Just four years removed from the sad end of the Vietnam War, Americans were expressing a patriotic rage that mirrored the wounded feelings of the Iranian hostage-takers.
President Jimmy Carter would initially turn events to his advantage. He enjoyed a brief surge in support as people rallied around the hostages and their president. But as days turned into weeks and months with little action, Carter seemed as much a hostage as the American diplomats.
Other highlights
• Maggie returns from medical leave on “FBI” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14).
• Missing in action in Crete on “FBI: International” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-14).
• Escaping an emotional sinkhole on “La Brea” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-14).
• “The Curse of Oak Island” (9 p.m., History, TV-14) returns for a 10th season.
• Lost in a psychedelic underground on “FBI: Most Wanted” (10 p.m., CBS, TV-14).
• Max discovers an off-the-books business with a shady provenance on “New Amsterdam” (10 p.m., NBC, TV-14).
• A missing scientist may be linked to a dirty bomb on “The Rookie: Feds” (10 p.m., ABC, TV-14).
Cult choice
Director Pier Paolo Pasolini offered a modern take on the New Testament with his 1964 film “The Gospel According to St. Matthew” (10 p.m., TCM). Shot in the documentary style of Italian neorealism, the film employed mostly unknown actors to recall Jesus’ story. The film was recognized as an instant classic, winning the top prize at the Venice Film Festival and was nominated for three Academy Awards. In 2015, the Vatican’s official newspaper, L’Osservatore Romano, declared it the best movie ever made about the life of Christ.
Series notes
“The Voice” (8 p.m., NBC, TV-PG) ... A mysterious pill puts a teen into a coma on “The Resident” (8 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... “Bachelor in Paradise” (8 p.m., ABC, TV-14) ... Belling the Catt on “Monarch” (9 p.m., Fox, TV-14).
Late night
Jimmy Fallon welcomes Seth Rogen, Jeremy Pope and Bruce Springsteen on “The Tonight Show” (11:35 p.m., NBC) ... Quentin Tarantino, Seth Reiss, Will Tracy and Arjuna Contreras visit “Late Night With Seth Meyers” (12:35 a.m., NBC).