Olivier Nkamhoua scored 23 of his career-best-tying 27 points in the second half to help No. 4 Tennessee notch a 65-52 victory over No. 5 Duke in NCAA Tournament East Region play on Saturday in Orlando, Florida.

Santiago Vescovi made four 3-pointers while scoring 14 points as the Volunteers (25-10) advanced to the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2019. Nkamhoua made 10 of 13 field-goal attempts, including 3 of 4 from 3-point range.