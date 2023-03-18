Olivier Nkamhoua scored 23 of his career-best-tying 27 points in the second half to help No. 4 Tennessee notch a 65-52 victory over No. 5 Duke in NCAA Tournament East Region play on Saturday in Orlando, Florida.
Santiago Vescovi made four 3-pointers while scoring 14 points as the Volunteers (25-10) advanced to the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2019. Nkamhoua made 10 of 13 field-goal attempts, including 3 of 4 from 3-point range.
Tyrese Proctor scored 16 points for the Blue Devils (27-9), who were eliminated in the second round for the first time since 2017. Kyle Filipowski added 13 points and eight rebounds and Jeremy Roach also scored 13 points.
Duke was plagued by 15 turnovers in coach Jon Scheyer’s first NCAA Tournament since replacing Hall of Famer Mike Krzyzewski.
San Diego State 75, Furman 52: Micah Parrish had 16 points and six rebounds to lead fifth-seeded San Diego State over 13th-seeded Furman in the second round of the NCAA Tournament’s South Region in Orlando.
Lamont Butler added 12 points, six rebounds and six assists for the Aztecs (29-6), who advanced to the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2014. They’ll face top-seeded Alabama (30-5) or eighth-seeded Maryland (22-12) on Friday at Louisville, Ky.
NEW YORK — Former President Donald Trump on Saturday said he expects to be arrested Tuesday as New York prosecutors consider charges over a hush money payment to a porn star, and called on his supporters to protest.
AMSTERDAM — Vladimir Putin may not see the inside of a cell in The Hague any time soon, but his war crimes arrest warrant, which the International Criminal Court issues Friday, could hurt his ability to travel freely and meet other world leaders, who may feel less inclined to speak to a wanted man.
During the pandemic, planetary scientist Robert Herrick took advantage of hours of Zoom meetings to do some extraterrestrial multitasking - and discovered evidence that, as recently as 1991, a volcano erupted on Venus.