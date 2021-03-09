Spinach was super-fuel for Popeye, but that’s nothing compared to the superpowers it has now. Scientists at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology recently used nanotechnology to grow spinach capable of detecting explosive residue in groundwater — say from landmines — and then send that data back to scientists via email. This veggie-sleuthing uses a technology called plant nanobionics, which puts electronic components into plants so they can do more than hang out and grow.
But they do plenty just as they are — especially spinach! This leafy green is actually in the same family as beets and beet greens, Swiss chard and the grains amaranth and quinoa. Great relatives.
• One cup of raw spinach makes one serving. That delivers 34% of the daily recommendation for vitamin C. A bit less than 1/2 cup of raw spinach contains 24 calories, 2.3 g protein, 2.4 g fiber and 553 mg potassium.
• Whole Foods ranks spinach as the No. 1 source of magnesium and iron; No. 2 for vitamins K, E, B2 and B6; and No. 3 for folate, calcium, potassium and vitamin A. Spinach also contains ALA, an omega-3 that is good for your heart, boosts insulin sensitivity and can lower blood sugar. Baby spinach delivers even more anti-inflammatory flavonoids than larger leaves.
• The chlorophyll that gives spinach its bright green color has been found to have anti-cancer powers, and other components help battle tumors.
• To preserve nutrients when cooking, steam or saute, don’t boil. Then, like Popeye, you can declare, “I am strong to the finish, ’cause I eats me spinach.”