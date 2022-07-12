HOW FAR will athletes go for the ultimate ride? The four-part series “Edge of the Earth” (9 p.m., HBO, TV-MA) follows four teams of adventurers as they travel to remote and dangerous locations to ski, surf, snowboard, kayak and free climb in mountains, valleys and rivers from Alaska to Ecuador and the former Soviet Union.
“Edge” combines elements of sports films and nature documentaries, showing off cutting-edge camera and drone technology. The awe-inspiring visuals and natural wonders offer a prelude to footage of some remarkable (if questionable) feats of daring.
All the buildup also includes laborious coverage of travel and preparation accompanied by the chatter of athletes who have spent years of their lives in singular dedication to their sports. Such preparation does not always make for sparkling wit or compelling conversation. It would be arrogant to argue that extreme athletes are best seen and not heard, but at its most soporific moments, “Edge” makes that case.
• The gang returns to their Staten Island mansion, now badly in need of repair, as the goofy vampire mockumentary comedy “What We Do in the Shadows” (10 p.m. and 10:30 p.m., FX, TV-MA) returns for a fourth season. It has already been renewed for fifth and sixth seasons.
• The Belchers story expands considerably (to 102 minutes) in “The Bob’s Burgers Movie,” now streaming on Hulu after a brief theatrical run. It could have been called “Bob’s Burgers: The Musical,” since it includes 20 songs. “Burgers” has received near universal critical praise, earning an 87% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.
• Filmmaker Alex Gibney and bestselling author Michael Pollan join forces on the new Netflix docuseries “How to Change Your Mind,” exploring changing attitudes toward mind-altering substances such as LSD, psilocybin, MDMA and mescaline.
Such drugs were seen as powerful and even dangerous when they were celebrated by the mid-20th-century counterculture. “Bad trips” were said to inspire breakdowns and suicides. Even a sympathetic essayist once described taking LSD as “a vacation in a psychotic state.”
A half-century later, they are no longer dismissed as “trippy” escape valves or party drugs. These substances are being micro-dosed in surprising ways to heal individual minds and potentially change cultures. The series also explores hallucinogens in history. Directed by Alison Ellwood (“The Smartest Guys in the Room”) and Lucy Walker (“Devil’s Playground”).
• Netflix also streams the standup special “Bill Burr: Live at Red Rocks.” Burr helped create the Netflix animated series “F is for Family” and has appeared in “Breaking Bad” and “The Mandalorian.”
Other highlights
• A private veterans club may traffic in terror on “FBI” (8 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14).
• An heir apparent can’t breathe on “FBI: International” (9 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14).
• The team hopes to modernize a charming cottage without losing its vintage appeal on the seventh season premiere of “Good Bones” (9 p.m., HGTV).
• Tracking an incel creep on “FBI: Most Wanted” (10 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14).
• A daughter casts doubts on evidence linking her father to two murders on the season finale of “Who Do You Believe?” (10 p.m., ABC).
• Before turning herself into a political activist, “Baywatch” star Pamela Anderson starred in the 1996 thriller “Barb Wire” (10 p.m., TMCX).
Cult choice
Young pop star and TV teen sensation Ricky Nelson held his own with a cast that included John Wayne, Dean Martin and Angie Dickinson in the 1959 Western “Rio Bravo” (4 p.m., TCM), directed by Howard Hawks. Ward Bond, Walter Brennan and Claude Akins also appear. Director and obsessive film buff Quentin Tarantino is said to consider this film as a kind of relationship litmus test: Apparently, if a woman doesn’t appreciate “Rio Bravo,” there’s no second date.
Series notes
Contestants compete on “America’s Got Talent” (8 p.m., NBC, TV-PG) ... Competition continues on “Crime Scene Kitchen” (8 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... The season finale of “Holey Moley” (8 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) ... Clark comes clean about his vision problem on “Superman & Lois” (8 p.m., CW, r, TV-14).
A widower faces grief after a very long nap on “Fantasy Island” (9 p.m., Fox, r, TV-14) ... “The Chase” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) ... Poisons strike close to home on “Tom Swift” (9 p.m., CW, TV-PG) ... “Dancing With Myself” (10 p.m., NBC, TV-14).
Late night
Wanda Sykes and Ronan Farrow are booked on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” (11:35 p.m., CBS) ... Jimmy Fallon welcomes Post Malone, Howie Mandel and Arcade Fire on “The Tonight Show” (11:35 p.m., NBC) ... Maya Rudolph and Werner Herzog are scheduled to visit “Late Night With Seth Meyers” (12:35 a.m., NBC).