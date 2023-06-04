Jane Lacasse

As a former New Hampshire Teacher of the Year (1987) from the Boscawen Elementary School, and, consequently, a member of the New Hampshire Teachers of the Year organization, Jane Lacasse became one of the founding members of the New Hampshire Excellence in Education Awards in 1993, fondly known as the EDies. But that’s just a small part of her amazing contributions to education. Lacasse started her career path planning to be a Catholic nun at the Sisters of St Joseph in Boston. The nuns told her she was “going to be a teacher.”

Lacasse spent 20 years at Boscawen Elementary School. She spent most of her time at BES as a teacher, but also served as the school’s principal. She later became the executive director of The Academy of Applied Sciences in Concord. After two years, she realized that she missed being around kids and returned to school as the principal of the Lamprey River Elementary School in Raymond.