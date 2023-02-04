THESE are not banner days for Hockey East.
If you didn’t already suspect as much, just check PairWise, the power rankings that determine the NCAA tournament’s field of 16 (not including automatic qualifiers).
Entering the weekend, aside from Boston University (ranked third), no team in the conference that UNH calls home sits higher than 16th (Connecticut, 16th).
With one month remaining in the regular season, here’s what that means: The conference that has been a national player since Lou Lamoriello created it in 1984 stands a real chance of sending nobody but the Terriers to the big dance.
Yeah, chew on that.
UConn, Northeastern (19th in the PairWise), Merrimack (20th), UMass Lowell (23rd), Providence (24th) and Boston College (tied for 26th) all have a chance to reach the NCAAs, mind you. All have the potential. But none is a world beater. Northeastern and Lowell have been solid but unspectacular. Merrimack was a nice story over the first few months. Lately, Providence just can’t score goals. Give Greg Brown some time at BC, but the Eagles aren’t there yet.
So why the mediocrity? That’s the question. We’re talking about good coaches and good players, many of whom have been selected in NHL drafts. And it’s a down year for the conference. It happens.
But if you’re looking at all this through UNH blue-and-white-colored glasses, here’s something encouraging: Your team, currently in Hockey East’s cellar, has a chance to win some games and gain momentum heading into the league tournament that all 11 teams qualify for. The Wildcats have six games remaining — five of them at home — against UConn (three, two at home), Maine (two at home) and Vermont. (Maine was 31st in the PairWise, Vermont 47th and UNH 49th, by the way.)
Said senior captain Chase Stevenson to UNH Insider Allen Lessels: “We’re looking to climb up as high as we can in the standings and finish the season strong. At this point, that’s all that matters, especially the way the playoffs work with one-game elimination. Whoever’s playing best at that point will hopefully get a good outcome. That’s our goal.”
We have seen UNH challenged offensively at times this season. We also know the Wildcats have played everyone tough, with the possible exception of Merrimack way back when leaves were on the trees. Even the home loss against BU was tied halfway through the third period.
None of the Wildcats’ last three foes evokes fear. Except BU, nobody in Hockey East does. The PairWise will verify that.
I’m saying there’s a chance.
Clearing the desk like Charlie McAvoy clears the zone ...
• Manchester’s Ryan Day, Ohio State’s football coach, is coming to speak at the Boys & Girls Club of Manchester. Day, a former Central and UNH star quarterback, will speak Thursday, March 16, at the club’s Union Street clubhouse. General admission tickets are $60 and VIP tickets are $100. They can be purchased at https://mbgcnh.org/news_and_events/luncheon/
For more information, contact Katie Boyden at (603) 625-5031, extension 228 or at kboyden@mbgcnh.org.
• The Winnipesaukee Muskrats are no more. According to the Laconia Daily Sun, the team’s operating plan was rejected by the New England Collegiate Baseball League’s governing board. The method of housing the players was reportedly an issue.
Since 2010, the Muskrats played at Robbie Mills Field in Laconia, a very nice venue. Top college players performed on warm summer nights in the Granite State’s vacationland known as the Lakes Region. And somehow, they never drew. An average of 258 fans attended their games last summer — last in the league.
So we’re down to one NECBL team, the Keene Swamp Bats, one of the league’s model franchises. The Swamp Bats will open the season Wednesday, June 7, at their historic bandbox, Alumni Field.
• Rest in peace, Sal Bando, 78, who was described in obituaries as “the heart and soul” of those great Oakland A’s teams of the early 1970s. Not Reggie Jackson or any of those great pitchers. Third baseman Sal Bando.
• These eyes have seen the top five boys basketball teams (by standings) in NHIAA’s Division I. Here’s my way-too-early pre-tournament skinny: Pinkerton Academy has a nice supporting cast behind Jackson Marshall and the Chinn twins; Bedford can win with its dynamic duo (Luke Soden and Aiden O’Connell) and so can Nashua North (Trevor Labrecque and Jayden Montgomery — “my two favorite non-Panthers,” said South coach Nate Mazerolle); point guard Zac Castonguay gives Nashua South a chance, and Bishop Guertin, with big, strong Matt Santosuosso, can’t be counted out.
• Kennett High School grad Grace Castonguay had a busy January representing the United States at two International Biathlon Union (IBU) Cup events. A junior at Saint Michael’s College (after transferring from the University of Vermont), the Jackson resident competed in Cups 4 and 5 in Brezno-Osrblie, Slovakia and Arber, Germany. Most recently, she competed in the Open European Championships in Lenzerheide, Switzerland, taking 74th in the 15-kilometer individual event and 84th in the 7.5-kilometer sprint.
Lebanon native Tara Geraghty-Moats led the U.S. contingent with a 53rd in the 15K and a 28th in the sprint.
• Thursday was a pretty good night for Merrimack’s Dave Flint. His Northeastern University women’s hockey team beat UNH 4-1 to clinch the Hockey East regular-season title — and his 400th career victory.
• The starting goalies for the Dartmouth and UNH men’s hockey teams, Cooper Black and David Fessenden, stand 6 foot, 8 inches and 6 foot, 6 inches, respectively. You’ve seen a few puck drops, sport, if you remember when Gump Worsley, at 5-7, and Rogie Vachon, at 5-8, did just fine in the NHL.
• Finally, a belated birthday to an old UNH Wildcat, Mike Ontkean (77), who as Ned Braden refused to goon it up for player-coach Reg Dunlop (Paul Newman)in “Slap Shot.” Records show that Ontkean scored plenty of goals in Durham, so I’m guessing he didn’t goon it up for UNH coach Rube Bjorkman, either.