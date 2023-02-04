UNH hockey
Buy Now

UNH's Chase Stevenson, right, brings the puck into the zone past UMass Lowell’s Mitchell Becker during the Jan. 21 game at the Whittemore Center.

 Josh Gibney/Union Leader

THESE are not banner days for Hockey East.

If you didn’t already suspect as much, just check PairWise, the power rankings that determine the NCAA tournament’s field of 16 (not including automatic qualifiers).