Eduardo Rodriguez tossed eight scoreless innings in his longest outing since 2017 and the streaking Detroit Tigers completed a doubleheader sweep with a 1-0 victory over the visiting Cleveland Guardians on Tuesday.

Rodriguez (1-2) allowed just four hits and didn’t walk a batter while striking out 10. The last time he pitched eight innings was May 21, 2017, against Oakland as a member of the Boston Red Sox. Jason Foley got the last three outs to notch his first career save as Detroit extended its winning streak to five games.