As he built the Grey Global Group into an advertising giant, Edward H. Meyer embraced a reputation as a meticulous, intense and even autocratic leader, a chief executive in the mold of Rupert Murdoch or Sumner Redstone.

Under his leadership, Grey released a number of catchy taglines, including “For the seafood lover in you” for Red Lobster, “When you’re here, you’re family” for Olive Garden, and “Choosy mothers choose Jif,” which debuted in 1966 when he was an executive vice president at the firm, overseeing ads for the peanut butter brand’s parent company.