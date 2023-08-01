Edward Sexton, a British fashion innovator whose bespoke suits brought a sharp new silhouette and bold colors to London’s Swinging Sixties scene, becoming the tailor for models, film idols and rock stars, including the Beatles with suits worn by Ringo Starr and Paul McCartney on the “Abbey Road” album cover, died July 23 in London. He was 80.

The death was announced on the website of Sexton’s shop on London’s Savile Row.